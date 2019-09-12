Discuss Operational Energy Solutions with Current Experts at Modern Day Marine 2019

Modern Day Marine 2019

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 Modern Day Marine Exposition will be held September 17–19 at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.Modern Day Marine is the premier exposition for current and emerging Marine Corps solutions. It provides a platform for demonstrating military equipment, systems, services, and technology with CG Marine Corps Combat Development Command, Marine Corps Systems Command, and various other key Marine Corps personnel. The event focuses on exploring the capabilities necessary to service members, acquisition specialists, and service leaders eager to identify best of breed solutions. These solutions preserve Marine Corps dominance in operating environments and provide marines the tools they require for mission success.Among the most important of these tools is operational energy. Solar Stik, Inc., a trailblazer in operational energy, will be showcasing products that provide “no failure” power in the world’s harshest environments at the event. Solar Stik has manufactured tailored expeditionary power systems that extend endurance and operational reach, improve operational readiness, and increase reliability for almost two decades.Team Members Ronaldo Lachica, John Gumpf, and George Winsten will attend the expo in booth #2156. Ronaldo Lachica, CW4 USA Retired, has over 25 years of experience providing tactical, electric power, and logistics support to operational military units. John Gumpf, LTC USA Retired, also has over 25 years of experience with military power and served as a Branch Chief for Operational Energy for the Army Capabilities Integration Center (ARCIC).All three Solar Stik Team Members will be available for the duration of the event to discuss operational energy solutions that offer significant fuel demand reduction and lessen delivery requirements by over 50%. They will be standing by to discuss how modular and scalable expeditionary power systems that integrate intelligent power management, energy storage, renewable power sources, and generator auto-start/stop provide autonomy and continuous operation for your units, weapon systems, and more.The Solar Stik Team Members will also demonstrate various hybrid power systems at Modern Day Marine, including a 2 kW system that combines man-portable components in a compact, modular design built for portability. Check out the display of this and other products while learning more about rugged power systems at booth #2156.As Solar Stik says, “Your Mission is your Focus. Providing the Power for it is Ours”.Visit solarstik.com to learn more about its products, people, and company culture. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook using @solarstik. Contact Solar Stik at 800-793-4364 ext. 140 for more information.



