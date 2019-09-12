Extraordinary Candles for Your Ultimate Aesthetic Experience

Baobab Collection, Luxury Candles

Baobab Collection became the worldwide winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Candles

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s face it: some brands are just not for everyone, but really meant for true connoisseurs, experts and virtuosi of the industry, and those, who would like to become them. This is exactly the case with Baobab Collection , this year’s worldwide winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Candles. The company’s products are so exquisite and refined, that upstanding customers from around the globe have been giving them the highest praise, just like the respected professionals of LLA.Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany & Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.Just like the baobab trees overlooking the African savanna, Baobab Collection’s candles and diffusers are known for their size and original designs. They are extraordinary objects providing an olfactory and aesthetic experience. Baobab Collection first saw the light of day in 2002, in the enchanting landscape of Tanzania in Africa, a country rich in intense colors and bewitching perfumes. If the collections are inspired by faraway places and wild nature, it is in Belgium that the new creations are dreamed up, a small country recognized for its creativity, know-how and minimal chic.Baobab Collection’s candles are tales waiting to be discovered, sensory experiences that are the result of exquisite perfumes and aesthetic design. All of the brand’s materials are carefully selected and sourced across Europe, and the candles and diffusers are manufactured by the best European artisans.Baobab Collection’s product collections are mesmerizing — from Stones and Totem to Feathers and Pearls, there is something for every gentleman or woman, every occasion and mood, every interior design and scenery outside. Are you already a candle devotee or maybe dreaming to become one? Then the amazing creations of Baobab Collection are definitely for you!



