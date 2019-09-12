Secret Bay Continues its Sustainable Movement and is Awarded Green Globe Certification for its Efforts

Secret Bay

Green Globe recently awarded Secret Bay its inaugural certification.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Tucked away on the unspoilt nature island of Dominica, Secret Bay is an award-winning boutique resort with just six sustainable luxury villas immersed in nature and designed to capture the luxury of time and space.Green Globe recently awarded Secret Bay its inaugural certification.“Secret Bay prides itself on being at the intersection of luxury and green. Our core mission has been to preserve the beauty of our environment—the ultimate luxury, after all, is to experience nature in its purest form,” said Gregor Nassief, Proprietor of Secret Bay.“From our sustainably designed villas to our conservation practices to our farm-to-plate philosophy to the elimination of single-use plastics on the property, we've woven green initiatives into everything we do, both behind the scenes and throughout our guest experience. It is for this reason that we are truly delighted to have achieved Green Globe certification. For us, this accolade is a milestone in an ongoing journey as we continue to expand and evolve our green efforts.”Dominica is widely acclaimed for its commitment to the environment, and at Secret Bay, an innovative guest experience is designed to seamlessly bring the island's sustainability efforts to life.Upon arrival at the Nature Island, Secret Bay guests are greeted at the airport with locally made snacks such as all-natural, dried fruit served in reusable glass jars to promote plastic-free packaging. On arrival at the serene cliff top property, they are transported via electric golf cart to their luxury villa and welcomed with a paperless check-in and villa orientation where several sustainability initiatives are gradually revealed.Each villa’s fully appointed gourmet kitchen is pre-stocked with fresh, local produce while bathrooms offer bio-safe creature comforts including organic soaps, shampoos and body butters - all mindfully sourced from local farmers and entrepreneurs with a farm-to-table and environmentally sensitive focus. Guests are introduced to compost and waste separation vessels that have been conveniently and subtly integrated into the design of kitchen areas to reduce wastage.As guests prepare to embark on the first day of their custom curated itinerary led by local guides and gurus, handy reusable borosilicate glass bottles are provided and an in-villa water filtration system is in place where bottles can easily be refilled.At Secret Bay, guests can expect to discover, encounter and engage with green practices throughout the day from sustainable plates accentuated with wild herbs, fruits and edible flowers growing naturally onsite to wandering the local farmers market to the very structure that is their sustainably crafted villa. The villas were constructed without the use of heavy machinery, built entirely of sustainably sourced Guyanese hardwood, outfitted with locally crafted Red Cedar furniture and conscientiously sited to avoid the clearing of mature trees.Come evening, guests enjoy dining at Secret Bay’s no-menu Zing Zing Restaurant that features the freshest, local and of-the-moment dishes. If desired, the resort’s Chef can prepare seafood, such as invasive lionfish, caught by the guests themselves as a prized ingredient during dinner.“As we continue to build and operate in accordance with Green Globe standards, we look forward to seeing the future impact Dominica can make as a global power in sustainability,” concluded Mr Nassief.For further information please see www.secretbay.dm About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactRachel JohnsonWICKED+Email: rachel@wicked.isPhone: 720.220.6594



