ZKTeco USA Proudly Welcomes Herbert L. Flake Company as a New Authorized Distribution Partner

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID security solutions, is pleased to welcome Herbert L. Flake as a new authorized distribution partner. H.L. Flake has been serving the industry as a Security Products distributor since 1912. Inventory includes Access Control, Commercial Hardware, Residential Hardware, Keys, Machines and Programmers, Padlocks, Safes, Tools and more. H.L. Flake ships virtually all orders same day.

"We are very proud to work with H.L. Flake as an authorized distribution partner," states Larry Reed, CEO, ZKTeco USA. "We look forward to working with their extensive network of security professionals and introducing them to our traditional and advanced access control offerings."

"Being the leading full line supplier to security professionals in North America, we see the need to support our customers with a comprehensive Access Control offering along with education and training. We are thrilled to have ZKTeco as a primary provider partner for our customers,” says Mark Knight, CEO, H.L. Flake.

About ZKTeco:

ZKTeco is a leading provider of Biometric and RFID access control solutions. Product offerings include door & elevator access control panels, readers (i.e. RFID, fingerprint, finger-vein, palm vein, face, etc.), Long-Range UHF and LPR Readers for gate controllers, Visitor Authentication & Managements Systems, Turnstiles, Walkthrough Metal Detectors, X-Ray package scanners and Consumer products including biometric battery-operated Smart Locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse in Alpharetta, GA, NJ. ZKTeco USA is a subsidiary of ZKTeco, a leading global developer of security and time management solutions. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market and reliability. For more information, please visit http://www.zktecousa.com

About H. L. Flake Company

Herbert L. Flake Company, LLC is a leading distributor of security products in North America serving security professionals. The company stocks over 40,000 line items for commercial, access control, residential, safe and automotive security applications from the top manufacturers in the industry. H.L. Flake serves an international customer base of security professionals across North American from warehouse locations in Houston, Memphis and Jacksonville. For more information, please visit http://www.hlflake.com



