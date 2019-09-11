LifeStart Welcomes 120 N LaSalle to the LifeStart Portfolio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStart is pleased to announce 120 N LaSalle, a 40-story office building located in the Central Loop of Chicago, as the newest location to join the LifeStart family. 120 N LaSalle, owned by Ascentris, a Denver-based real estate private equity firm, introduced its new concept “Thrive on 8,” an amenity space that will feature a fitness center, lounge, and outdoor roof deck for tenants to enjoy. Managed by Lincoln Property Company, the spaces will be a destination for fitness activity, relaxation, and social engagements.The fitness center features Life Fitness cardio and strength equipment, MyZone heart rate technology, Peloton bikes, and modern locker rooms with complimentary towels and spa-quality locker room products. The centerpiece of the fitness center is a Gym Rax unit positioned on turf which creates a high-energy, functional training zone where master trainers will lead group sessions focusing on TRX, HIIT, and Boxing techniques. 120 N LaSalle is the 4th LifeStart-managed space in partnership with Lincoln Property Company.“With its expertise in the industry, the LifeStart team has made the process from fitness center conception to reality and management a much smoother process than had we tried to do this on our own.” -Sherri Green, Senior General Manager at 120 N LasalleThe opening of the fitness center was celebrated with a variety of specialty group training sessions and complimentary spa treatments. A very special thanks to our partners, CryoEffect and Lisa App, for their help in providing a first-class event!About AscentrisAscentris is a real estate private equity firm based in Denver, Colorado. With nearly $1.3 billion in assets under management, Ascentris manages a series of fully discretionary institutional vehicles targeting core, value-add and opportunistic investments across all the major property types and geographic regions within the United States. Since 2003, Ascentris’ management team has relied on an investment philosophy and organizational structure that results in its investors getting to opportunities ahead of the market while receiving an unmatched level of service, transparency and accountability. Ascentris is a privately held and management-owned SEC registered investment adviser that maintains an unwavering commitment to put its investors’ needs first. Additional information is available at www.ascentris.com About LifeStartLifeStart specializes in the design, development, and management of amenity spaces to increase engagement and assist in developing the culture and brand of the building. For more information, please visit us at www.lifestart.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.