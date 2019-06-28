333 N Michigan Selects LifeStart to Assume Management of their onsite Fitness Amenity

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located within walking distance to Millennium park, the Chicago River Walk, and endless retail options, 333 N Michigan is an ideal spot for any tenant to call home. The building recently underwent renovations totaling $75 million which included upgrading the available amenity spaces with the addition of a fully equipped fitness center, roof deck, and upscale lounge.LifeStart plans on elevating the tenant experience within these areas by providing on-site staffing and assisting in tenant engagement through event programming. Activities planned include River Walk run club, rooftop fitness classes, nutrition-based lunch and learns, and other member social events designed to increase activity and engagement.The fitness center itself features Precor cardio and strength equipment. Queenax functional fitness equipment lines the training room floor with every accessory imaginable. Team personal training and high-energy group exercise classes, customized to fully utilize the equipment and space, will be available daily for members.Last week, LifeStart welcomed tenants of 333 N Michigan to participate in the Open House Event which featured healthy bites from our Registered Dietitian and a full line-up of free classes with master trainers.About LifeStartLifeStart has created the largest network of multi-tenant amenities – delivering engaging tenant experiences, using social fitness and integrated technology-driven programming to increase brand awareness. Our holistic and hospitality focused approach enlivens our members’ mind, body and spirit.The management of the 333 N Michigan center expands LifeStart's portfolio with MBRE to 5 locations in the Chicagoland area.To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net About MB Real Estate Services Inc.Founded in 1982, MB Real Estate is a full-service real estate organization that provides multifaceted expertise in Asset/Facilities Management; Leasing Services; Project/Construction Management; Tenant Representation and Investment Services. Separately, MBRE Healthcare and its independent affiliate fund manager, ROA Holdings, are a full-service real estate entity that acquires, develops, leases, and manages healthcare facilities across the United States. MBRE is headquartered in Chicago, with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Columbus, Orlando, Dallas and Denver.For more information, visit www.mbres.com



