LifeStart Managing New Fitness Center at 10 S LaSalle

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeStart is proud to announce the opening and management of the new fitness center at 10 S Lasalle!The building, located in the heart of the loop at the corners of Madison and LaSalle street, recently underwent a major transformation on the third floor with the completion of a new tenant amenity space. The project includes both a state-of-the-art fitness center and cozy wifi lounge that employees can now enjoy.LifeStart, who was selected by the Feil Organization to manage the fitness center, is looking forward to activating the new amenity spaces both inside and out of the gym through specialty classes, health and wellness workshops, and fitness challenges that will be sure to enhance the engagement efforts already in place.The new center is fully equipped with Matrix cardio and selectorized machines, Peloton bikes, and MyZone heart rate technology. Whether members are coming to hop on a treadmill, get their sweat on with a personal trainer, work on their yoga flow in the group exercise studio, or relax in a steam shower- the center is a perfect fit!About LifeStartLifeStart has created the largest network of multi-tenant amenities – using social fitness to create a holistic experience that will enliven the mind, body and spirit. LifeStart is honored to be selected by the Feil Organization to power the 10 S Lasalle fitness facility.The opening of the 10 S LaSalle center expands LifeStart's portfolio to 91 locations under management.To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net About Feil OrganizationFor over 65 years, The Feil Organization, an established investment, development and management firm based in New York City, has been a powerful force in real estate. They have achieved success by adhering to a core group of principles: diversity of holdings to weather fickle financial trends and climates; low debt to keep capital working for us and our clients; and extensive expertise to manage and operate our own properties.For more information visit www.feil.org



