Dillard & King moves national headquarters

Chicago based professional services firm moves to new quarters as the firm gains national prominence.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , ISA, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Dillard & King: on the move in Chicago and DC.To coincide with the firm’s growing national presence as a cutting edge professional services and advisory firm, Dillard & King is relocating its main offices to an equally cutting edge and modern facility located at444 West Lake street17th floorChicago, IL 60606312-416-8618Dillard & King offers advisory and counseling services in the areas of regulatory affairs, compliance, insurance coverage, insurance litigation management, business strategic planning, risk management and crisis management for commercial insurance companies, corporations and associations.The firm is also relocating its DC office, which has offered advisory and counseling services in the nation’s capitol since it inception over 19 years ago. The DC office counsels businesses and associations in the areas of government affairs, political strategy, and regulatory compliance. It represents a broad array of corporate, insurance, trade and professional association clients from its offices on K street, the center of Washington’s lobbying industry.Quintin L King, one of the firms two senior principals, explained the move this way: “We really haven’t lobbied in a while. When President Obama was in office was the peak of our DC presence. But we decided to focus our practice more on advising clients on compliance, regulation, risk evaluation and crisis management and less on lobbying. At the heart, we have been an advisory firm for years, and less a capitol hill or Springfield,Illinois or Columbus, Ohio lobbying presence.”King went on to say, “Businesses come to us seeking advice on the best path forward strategically in matters relating to governmental, compliance and regulatory affairs arenas. They also seek what can best be described as political intel: they want to know who’s who and what’s what, not just in the corridors of Congress or various state Capitals, but at the regulatory agencies and, most interestingly, inside their competitors corporate suites nationwide. We provide that information. And of course, we have always had our very special relationship with the insurance industry in government affairs, compliance, risk management and crisis management advisory services.”To be sure, the firm has not completely abandoned its lobbying roots. It recently entered into a joint venture agreement with Aurelius, a Chicago based public affairs firm lead by Brian Bernardoni, formerly Senior Director of Public Affairs and Public policy for the Chicago Realtors Association. The arrangement will see the two firms share clients and resources, particularly in the Washington DC market, with Aurelius acting as, in King’s words, the “boots on the ground” lobbyist for Dillard & King clients who need the face to face contact with and access to legislators and regulators. “Brian is a serious player on the government affairs stage and has been for decades. He knows everyone. And anyone he doesn’t know, we do. We’ve got all bases covered” King said.Bernardoni, who was the Realtors chief lobbyist in Illinois and is now the managing partner of the Aurelius firm, stated that, “Aurelius is thrilled to partner with a firm that has long excelled in providing a high level service to its clients and who also does so with transparency and integrity. Our values intertwine and together we have the ability to serve clients with challenging needs in a demanding and exceedingly complex political environment.”The firm’s DC office will relocate to:1155 F Street NW10th floorWashington, D.C. , 20004202-403-2031Either directly or in partnership with various insurance service firms, Dillard & King represents high profile insurance clients such as The Hartford, Risk Placement Service, AXA XL insurance ,Aspen insuranceSelective insurance ,Amtrust North AmericaPartners General Insurance, Risk Placement Services, QBE North America, Lloyd’s of London ,Blue Insurance, Colony Group- Allied Medical, Amerisure Assigned Risk Automobile, Risk Control UnderwritingNext Wave Insurance Services, LLCAllstate Small Business Commercial Insurance, Fireman's Funds, Travelers Insurance, National Indemnity Group, Verus Underwriters and Gateway Underwriters.The firm also has a roster of corporate and association clients such as, The National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), Princeton Commercial Holdings (PCH), The Exeter Group and OIX, open investment exchange, to name a few.



