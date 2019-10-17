GoldHunt Comes to Houston With an Opportunity to FIND $100k in Pure Gold & Silver Coins Hidden In a Real Treasure Chest
Gear up to go on a real-life treasure hunt for $100,000 of actual gold and silver hidden in a treasure chest somewhere in Houston.
GoldHunt will put your wits to the test as you roam around the city, learning about its history, finding unique and special places, while getting closer to the treasure!
- HOW IT WORKS & THE MAP: To participate, hunters must visit our website (www.goldhunt.com)-click “Get Your Map” and then purchase one of two different map options: the basic map valued at ($29) or the Map+ clues($49) which includes 4 bonus clues. The adventure has a total of 21 locations to visit with the option to unlock additional “bonus clues” along the way!
“GoldHunt is expanding!” says Thomas Tadlock, Spokesperson for GoldHunt. “We are so excited to bring the fun and thrill to The United States, with our inaugural city - Houston, Texas! We’ve added some fantastic partners and are ready to explore the City of Houston in ways never seen before! This is the perfect family-friendly and exploratory activity. Grab a friend, a family member, a coworker or set up a team and get hunting!”
Check out the various GoldHunt “PIRATE POP-UPS” as well throughout well-known locations in Houston where the GoldHunt Team will be appearing to promote the treasure hunt. Notable pop up locations include The University of Houston where students can vie for a chance to get their hands on the $100K treasure to be put towards student expenses.
The official hashtag for the Hunt is #GoldHuntHouston. Get involved with the hunt on social media by visiting us on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/goldhunt.usa), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/goldhuntTX), and twitter (https://twitter.com/GoldHuntUSA). Also, please use the hashtags #goldhunt #selfieforabonusclue #piratemode
