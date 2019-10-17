GoldHunt Comes to Houston With an Opportunity to FIND $100k in Pure Gold & Silver Coins Hidden In a Real Treasure Chest

Redeem Real Life Treasure of $100,000 with the GoldHunt Adventure Treasure Hunt GoldHunt Family Participates in the GoldHunt - Animals Welcome, Too! GoldHunt App Coming Soon, Visit GoldHunt.com For More Information Visit GoldHunt.com to Get Your Map Today

Gear up to go on a real-life treasure hunt for $100,000 of actual gold and silver hidden in a treasure chest somewhere in Houston.

We are ready to explore the City of Houston in ways never seen before! This is the perfect family-friendly, exploratory activity. Grab a friend, family member, coworker & set up a team to get hunting!” — Thomas Tadlock, Spokesperson for GoldHunt

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After its enormous success in Canada, the “ GoldHunt ,” a city-wide treasure hunt, www.goldhunt.com , including 21 different locations has officially touched ground in its first US market city, Houston, Texas. With the opportunity to find $100,000 in gold and silver coins, the website is encouraging hunters to download the Houston Treasure map(s) which will guide users through riddles unlocking a series of “clues” leading to various Houston “treasured” locations to unlock the prize of $100K.GoldHunt will put your wits to the test as you roam around the city, learning about its history, finding unique and special places, while getting closer to the treasure!- HOW IT WORKS & THE MAP: To participate, hunters must visit our website ( www.goldhunt.com )-click “Get Your Map” and then purchase one of two different map options: the basic map valued at ($29) or the Map+ clues($49) which includes 4 bonus clues. The adventure has a total of 21 locations to visit with the option to unlock additional “bonus clues” along the way!“GoldHunt is expanding!” says Thomas Tadlock , Spokesperson for GoldHunt. “We are so excited to bring the fun and thrill to The United States, with our inaugural city - Houston, Texas! We’ve added some fantastic partners and are ready to explore the City of Houston in ways never seen before! This is the perfect family-friendly and exploratory activity. Grab a friend, a family member, a coworker or set up a team and get hunting!”Check out the various GoldHunt “PIRATE POP-UPS” as well throughout well-known locations in Houston where the GoldHunt Team will be appearing to promote the treasure hunt. Notable pop up locations include The University of Houston where students can vie for a chance to get their hands on the $100K treasure to be put towards student expenses.The official hashtag for the Hunt is #GoldHuntHouston. Get involved with the hunt on social media by visiting us on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/goldhunt.usa ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/goldhuntTX ), and twitter ( https://twitter.com/GoldHuntUSA ). Also, please use the hashtags #goldhunt #selfieforabonusclue #piratemodeSee GoldHunt Terms & Conditions ( https://www.goldhunt.com/terms-and-conditions ), and GoldHunt in the Media ( https://www.goldhunt.com/media ).For more information visit: www.goldhunt.com See Canadian Press:- CTV Vancouver: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/1-million-hidden-in-a-real-life-gold-hunt-1.4523438 - Global News Edmonton: https://globalnews.ca/news/5699184/canadian-entrepreneurs-wannabe-treasure-hunters/ - Global News Calgary: https://app.criticalmention.com/app/#clip/view/b0ee2bf8-1583-496e-b111-668e281b2e02?token=c28233b0-f2c5-447f-a4e9-b79d5e1d5b98



