FASTCALL ANNOUNCES CALLME - THE FIRST PHONE AUTOMATION APP FOR SALESFORCE WEB TO LEAD FORMS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fastcall, a Salesforce-native phone/SMS dialer and CTI system, has announced its first spin-off product, a free Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) app download named Callme. Callme is the first and only app in the Salesforce AppExchange that allows users to automate phone calls to Salesforce web-to-lead form submissions. Through Callme’s proprietary and innovative technology, users can increase sales conversions by contacting prospects when they are still in a buyer’s mindset and before they have spoken to or done business with a competitor.

Research from the Harvard Business Review shows that when leads are contacted within one hour from receiving an inquiry, companies are nearly seven times as likely to qualify the lead compared to contacting the lead within two hours. When compared to waiting 24 hours or more, companies are more than 60 times likely to qualify the lead when calling back within an hour. In comparison, another study by the Harvard Business Review shows that the average response time for companies that contact leads within a 30 day window is 42 hours. (Source)

Rich Rosen, CEO of Fastcall, says “No other company in the Salesforce AppExchange offers an automation tool to help bridge this gap between web-to-lead form responses and company callbacks. Marketing leaders know the importance of calling web leads, but connecting by phone has become increasingly more difficult. There is a time-sensitive window of opportunity to call within the first few minutes. Callme subscribers will improve connection rates, and therefore close rates, by automating calls to fall within this window.”

In an upcoming update, Callme will enable Fastcall subscribers to publish real-time hold times on their company’s website, helping users to manage inbound call flow and be customer service-oriented. In addition, Callme will soon allow companies to set up lead management automation, where no-connect leads are automatically and periodically called back by the app.

Callme can be used with any phone application, not only with Fastcall, and is not dependent on Salesforce OpenCTI. Any Salesforce subscribers using web-to-lead forms can use Callme to increase sales productivity and lead conversions.

Callme is available now and can be downloaded for free directly from the Salesforce AppExchange. During this introductory period, users will be given 1000 free callbacks per month (a $1000 value), after which they will be charged $1 per call. For more information on Callme, please visit https://callme.fastcall.com.

About Fastcall

Fastcall is the #1 native Salesforce phone and SMS system and the first Salesforce native smart softphone. 100% exclusively dedicated to Salesforce, Fastcall boasts some of the highest ratings for CTIs and phone dialer systems in the Salesforce AppExchange. Fastcall helps businesses using Salesforce increase their productivity by eliminating manual sales tasks and seamlessly capturing both inbound and outbound phone and SMS data directly into Salesforce. For more information, visit http://www.fastcall.com.

