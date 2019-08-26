FASTCALL ANNOUNCES NEW INBOUND CALL BLOCKING FEATURE TO INCREASE USER PRODUCTIVITY

Fastcall Call Blocker Fastcall Blocked Phone Numbers

The #1 native Salesforce phone and SMS system adds Call Blocker as a feature to combat the rise of unwanted robocalls.

Fastcall is offering businesses phone communication tools and features - Call Blocker being a prime example - that just aren’t possible with a traditional desk phone. ” — Scott Fallon, vice president of Product Marketing, Twilio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fastcall, a five-star rated CTI phone and SMS dialer 100% dedicated to and built for Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM), has announced a new feature called Call Blocker. Call Blocker allows Fastcall users to block robocalls and other unwanted calls directly from Fastcall’s inbound call screen with the click of a single button. When a caller from a blocked phone number attempts to call a Fastcall user, the caller will be unable to connect and the call with automatically end. Blocked calls will still be logged in a user’s inbound call log and subscribers will not be charged for any inbound calls made by a blocked number. Fastcall’s Call Blocker technology is fueled by Twilio (TWLO), a Fastcall partner and the leading cloud communications platform. Call Blocker gives control and time back to Fastcall subscribers.

A recent FCC report cited estimates that nearly half of calls made to cell phones in 2019 will be spam and that 47.8 billion robocalls were placed last year. However, recent CSO Insights surveys report that more than 40% of sales organizations are looking to increase their sales effectiveness through automation and that salespeople are only selling 35.9% of the time.

Fastcall CEO Richard Rosen, said “Fastcall is dedicated to giving salespeople their time back. If 47.8 billion robocalls were placed last year, and if each call only wasted 20 seconds of seemingly inconsequential time, that means that more than 265 million hours were wasted last year because of largely unwanted inbound calls. That’s more than 1M hours per working day. Our new Call Blocker feature empowers salespeople by thwarting these unwanted distractions and giving them more time to sell.”

“Robocalls are a timely and important topic that affects anyone with access to a phone line," said Scott Fallon, vice president of Product Marketing, Twilio. "We’re proud to be partnering with Fastcall to make a difference in the lives of salespeople and the bottom lines of their company. Powered by Twilio, Fastcall is offering businesses phone communication tools and features - Call Blocker being a prime example - that just aren’t possible with a traditional desk phone.”

Fastcall’s new Call Blocker features comes on the heels of its recent “Do Not Call” Blocking feature, which prevents salespeople from dialing prospects who have been flagged as ‘do not call’ and helps companies with opt-out compliance, including GDPR.

Fastcall offers a free trial for new users and is currently available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange.

About Fastcall

Founded in 2011, Fastcall is a five-star rated CTI phone and SMS dialer 100% dedicated to and built for Salesforce. Fastcall helps businesses using Salesforce increase their productivity by eliminating manual sales tasks and seamlessly capturing both inbound and outbound phone and SMS data directly into Salesforce. For more information, visit http://www.fastcall.com.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

