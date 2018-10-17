FASTCALL RELEASES FIRST EVER SMS AUTOMATION FEATURE FOR SALESFORCE

Fastcall CTI Dialer -- The #1 Native Salesforce Phone and SMS system Fastcall Twilio Build Partner #1-RATED, NATIVE SALESFORCE DIALER

Twilio Build Partner announces a first-to-market simple API that allows users to send automated SMS messages from Salesforce at Twilio Signal Conference

With Fastcall’s new SMS API, we’ve been able to automate our sales cycle. Our leads get personalized, automated messages straight to their phone - and the response rate has been through the roof.” — Jason Gill, CTO of The HOTH.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fastcall, a Twilio Build Partner and native Salesforce application, announced the first ever simple SMS API for Salesforce this week at Twilio’s annual Signal Conference in San Francisco, CA. This new API leverages Twilio Programmable SMS to deliver a solution that allows Fastcall customers to manage when customers will receive automated SMS messages based on conditions set in Salesforce.

Common use cases include sending an SMS to every new Lead created by the Salesforce web to lead form, event reminders, and other timely notices. Before the new capability, SMS was sent manually by the user. The setup is as easy as sending an email message using Salesforce Process Builder.

“SMS messaging has become as ubiquitous as email. Salesforce users today can use Process Builder to send automated email; logging the messages in Salesforce as Tasks. Fastcall now enables this same flow with SMS. Outbound messages will be sent using Fastcall provisioned phone numbers which will receive the SMS or phone call response. Like all of our phone and SMS solutions, we designed this API to be easy to use.” said Rich Rosen, CEO of Fastcall.

Fastcall has much more planned in this area for SMS and other popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp. This automated functionality is on the heels of Fastcall previously released bulk SMS capabilities, which allow users to manually send the same SMS message to a list created in Salesforce.

“With Fastcall’s new SMS API, we’ve been able to automate a big portion of our sales cycle. Our leads get personalized, automated messages straight to their phone - and the response rate has been through the roof. This new feature was easy to implement and has been a game-changer for our sales.” said Jason Gill, CTO of The HOTH.

The new SMS automation feature is included in the Fastcall subscription and available now with Version 5.70 of Fastcall’s five-star rated phone and SMS system. The Fastcall application can be downloaded directly from the Salesforce AppExchange for a free trial. Fastcall’s SMS API is also available as a stand-alone service outside of the company’s phone dialer application.

About Fastcall

Fastcall is the #1 native Salesforce phone and SMS system and the first Salesforce native smart softphone. 100% exclusively dedicated to Salesforce, Fastcall boasts some of the highest ratings for CTIs and phone dialer systems in the Salesforce AppExchange. Fastcall helps businesses using Salesforce increase their productivity by eliminating manual sales tasks and seamlessly capturing both inbound and outbound phone and SMS data directly into Salesforce. For more information, visit http://www.fastcall.com.

Fastcall in the Salesforce AppExchange

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3000000B4MTMEA3



###

For more information, please contact press@fastcall.com

Connect with Fastcall:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fastcall411

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fastcall.salesforce/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fastcall/

Fastcall SMS