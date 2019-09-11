Purple Heart Homes Enters Alaska

Purple Heart Homes embarks on renovation projects for two Service Connected Disabled Veterans in Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPURPLE HEART HOMES ENTERS ALASKASponsored by the Home Depot Foundation, the charitable organization embarks onrenovation projects for two Service Connected Disabled VeteransStatesville, NC – September XX, 2019. Purple Heart Homes (PHH – www.phhusa.org ) is pleased to announce it is expanding its footprint into the State of Alaska with the renovation of two Service Connected Disabled Veterans’ homes. The first renovation, during which PHH will build a ramp to enable the recipient easy access into and out of his home, is located in Fairbanks. The ramp recipient served in the Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The second project is in Anchorage and will provide critical home repairs as well as new doors and a front deck to a Veteran’s home. The Veteran receiving these renovations served in the Cold War, the Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom.In order to complete these projects, the PHH team will travel from North Carolina to Alaska, arriving first in Fairbanks to prepare and construct the ramp, and will then continue on to Anchorage, where the significant restoration efforts will occur. With the generous sponsorship of the Home Depot Foundation, and support of the Woody & Wilcox Syndicated Radio Show, the team will spend 10 days introducing Alaska’s Veteran community to PHH, accomplishing the two renovations, meeting community volunteers and leaders, and hosting Ribbon Cuttings, also called “Mission Complete” celebrations, for each project.“We are thrilled and excited to be working with and for Veterans in Alaska,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. “Proportionately, Alaska has a large number of Veterans. We look forward to doing important work there, and will also take this opportunity to establish relationships with community leaders that can lead to establishing one – or two - Purple Heart Homes Chapters so we can help more Veterans in Alaska live and age in place in safe and accessible homes.”More than 4 million Service Connected Disabled Veterans live in the United States today (U.S. Census Bureau, https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/veterans-day.html ), and over 50 percent of Veterans 65 years of age and older live in homes built in the 1950’s and 1960’s that often are no longer suited to meet their needs because of their ages and disabilities. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP) and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound Veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to Veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes’ programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of Veterans of all ages and from all eras.Please join Purple Heart Homes and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe andaccessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Pleaseconsider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in your community. There are so many more of these Veterans who need our help. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help Purple Heart Homes in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.About Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.For more information, visit www.phhusa.org . Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.# # #Contact: Brandon Cassiano, Communications & Digital Media ManagerPurple Heart Homes – 980-223-5031, bcassiano@phhusa.orgDebbie Kaufmann, Communications ManagerPurple Heart Homes - 301-252-3582, dkaufmann@phhusa.org



