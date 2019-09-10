Blackletter Podcast Launches Daily News Feature: Daily Law News

Issued by Bow Tie Strategies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blackletter Podcast, a podcast sponsored and produced by Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, announced the launch of Daily Law News, a daily news feature which will be published every weekday giving brief and relevant news updates for law and business professionals.

The Blackletter Podcast, first published in February 2019, is a podcast for CEOs, Corporate Counsel & Entrepreneurs. It provides a unique approach for its listeners to gather comprehensive explanations and quality advice, along with entertaining commentary, to some of the most complex issues in law and business. The Blackletter Podcast has discussed various topics such as: advice on starting a business, intellectual property in China, and, most recently, sports law. The Blackletter Podcast has featured guests such as Ken Harvey, former NFL player, Gerald LeMelle, former Deputy Executive Director for Advocacy at Amnesty International, and Ron Burns, technologist, musician and composer.

The Blackletter Podcast is published on a bi-weekly basis, however, producers at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig wanted to provide its listeners with an additional feature that mimicked the fast-paced news cycle of the law world; hence, Daily Law News was born. “Its like a daily in brief from your corporate counsel on the biggest law news of the day” explains Blackletter host, Thomas Dunlap. These short, minute long updates are designed to be a quick and efficient way for business owners and people alike to stay informed of what is going on while they go about their day to day lives.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses, entrepreneurs, and executives and their families with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto, London and China. DBL was founded by US Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more info visit: www.DBLLawyers.com.

