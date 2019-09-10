Daughters Gone Forever
Daughters Gone Forever: Forced Conversions of thousands of Sindhi Hindu Girls every year in Pakistan
Forced marriages and forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls continue to take place. It has been estimated that more than one thousand girls ages 11-28 are abducted and forcibly married off to a Muslim man in order to convert them to Islam. The men are few decades older and already married in most cases.
Program details:
Date: September 26th
Time: 2:00pm- 4:00pm at:
Venue: St. Bartholomew's Church
Room # 32
325 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022
We hope that you will attend the program, learned more about this issue and you will help us raise awareness about this human rights issue.
For More Information Contact: Sufi Laghari
Email: Sindhifoundation@gmail.com
Phone: +1-202-378-0333
www.sindhifoundation.org
Sufi Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
