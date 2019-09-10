There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,029 in the last 365 days.

Forced Conversions of Sindhi Hindu Girls

Daughters Gone Forever: Forced Conversions of thousands of Sindhi Hindu Girls every year in Pakistan

According to Pakistan's own Human Rights Commission 7,430 Sindhi Hindu Girls have been abducted and forcibly converted to Islam.”
— Sufi Laghari
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sindhi Foundation would like to invite you to attend the program "Daughters Gone Forever" Religious Persecution: Forced Conversions of Sindhi Hindu Girls. It will be held in New York during the United Nation’s General Assembly.

Forced marriages and forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls continue to take place. It has been estimated that more than one thousand girls ages 11-28 are abducted and forcibly married off to a Muslim man in order to convert them to Islam. The men are few decades older and already married in most cases.

Program details:
Date: September 26th
Time: 2:00pm- 4:00pm at:
Venue: St. Bartholomew's Church
Room # 32
325 Park Avenue New York, NY 10022

We hope that you will attend the program, learned more about this issue and you will help us raise awareness about this human rights issue.

For More Information Contact: Sufi Laghari
Email: Sindhifoundation@gmail.com
Phone: +1-202-378-0333
www.sindhifoundation.org

