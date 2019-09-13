Grant Cardone on Migration and Markets: Why Texas & Florida are Ideal for Multifamily Investments

Cardone Capital

Real estate investment guru Grant Cardone of Cardone Capital talks about why Texas and Florida offer such great investment opportunities.

AVENTURA, FL, USA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specializing in the multifamily housing sector, real estate investment firm Cardone Capital offers unique investment opportunities to both accredited and non-accredited investors. With a portfolio that currently consists of over 6,200 units valued at over$1.3 billion in assets under management, the firm is growing at an unprecedented rate, and has properties are located in a number of states across the U.S.

The most recent addition to the Cardone Capital portfolio, 10x Living at Breakfast Pointe, is a 360-unit multifamily complex in the heart of Panama City Beach, Florida. Panama City’s rental market has had a high growth rate over the past six years, a trend which is apparent not just in Panama City itself, but throughout the entire state.

For Cardone Capital founder and CEO Grant Cardone, staying up to date with current trends and market fluctuations is key to keeping a competitive edge.

“Sound investment decisions should be based on an in-depth understanding of migration and markets,” says Cardone. “And although the population growth in the U.S. as a whole has hit an all-time low due to an aging population and a declining birthrate, some parts of the country are growing at a phenomenal rate.”

Inbound migration of retirement-age Americans is largely driving growth in the Sun Belt states, one of the primary reasons being the attraction of a warmer climate.

“People want a warm weather lifestyle,” adds Cardone. “And Florida and Texas offer not only a great climate, but also lower tax rates. In fact, statistics show that people are largely moving away from high-cost coastal markets such as San Francisco and Los Angeles in search of these more affordable areas.”

Florida and Texas are two of the fastest growing states in the country by population, which of course has resulted in a skyrocketing demand for real estate. With the cost of mortgage rates, people of all age groups are opting to rent, so multifamily units in both of these states are in high demand.

“There are fantastic real estate investment opportunities to be had. And at Cardone Capital, we do all the work for you. We find the best property deals, we negotiate the purchase and the financing, and we close the deal. Once you’ve made your investment and become a partner, we pay you on a monthly basis. It’s a great way to earn a passive income, and unquestionably one of the surest ways to accumulate wealth.”

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 6,200 units with a total value of over $1.3 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

