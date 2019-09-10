Karen Michelle Presents ‘Celebrate’ a Fashion and Shopping Expo

Celebration Expo by Karen Michelle

Celebrate is a one-day event focused on all things fashion and beauty with an emphasis on celebratory fashions, experiences, and vendors.

Karen Michelle Presents the Celebration Expo by #LYBevents is a fashion and beauty festival designed to empower all women of all shapes, sizes, ages, and ethnicities planning a special event.” — Producer Karen Michelle

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles based show Producer Karen Michelle in association with LYB Events, The Knot, Destiny Candle, Artists for Trauma, Events by Kathy, Luxe Hotels, My/Mo Mochi, Ice Cream, Sahar Allure, Search Light Insurance, Valley Girl Beauty, Coco Taps, Annipuf, #AModel, Noell, and LRM Publicity present the “The Celebration Expo,” on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bl. Hotel 11461 Sunset Bl. Los Angeles.Doors Open 11:00am I Press Arrival: 1:50pm | Red Carpet: 2:00pm pm | Fashion Show: 4:00pmConfirmed celebrity runway models and guests include: Kennedy Madison (Seize the Moment), Stacia Gates (Artquench), Samantha Gangal (OMG!) Makenna Kelly (Life with Mak), Ainsley Ross (Should I do it?), Terri McDonald (KTLA 5 Morning News), Tara Cardinal (Spreading Darkness), Jax Malcolm (Jingle Trails), Connor Dean (9-1-1), Alyssa De Boisblanc (Modern Family), Neil D’Monte (Batman v Superman), Gloria Garayua (How to Get Away With Murder), Nathan Kehn (Instagram Influencer Nathan the Cat Lady), Madi Filipowicz (Influencer #GenZgirl), Melody Trice (The Melody Trice Show), Cynthia DeJesus (Today's International Woman Lifetime Queen), Vida Ghaffari (Eternal Code, The Mindy Project), Laura T. Sharpe, Board President and CEO, Artists for Trauma (AFT), Tobias Forrest (AFT Model and Ambassador), and many more!#LYBevents is a fashion and beauty festival designed to empower all women and girls of all shapes, sizes, ages, and ethnicities. This one-day event will host celebrities, social media influencers, fans, and brands to celebrate all things fashion and beauty with an emphasis on celebratory fashions and vendors. The full event runs from 11:00am-6:00pm includes shopping, celebrity fashion show, and dessert party.Limited tickets still available online. For more info visit www.lybevents.com

#LYBEvents by Karen Michelle



