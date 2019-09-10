Karen Michelle Presents ‘Celebrate’ a Fashion and Shopping Expo
Celebrate is a one-day event focused on all things fashion and beauty with an emphasis on celebratory fashions, experiences, and vendors.
Doors Open 11:00am I Press Arrival: 1:50pm | Red Carpet: 2:00pm pm | Fashion Show: 4:00pm
Confirmed celebrity runway models and guests include: Kennedy Madison (Seize the Moment), Stacia Gates (Artquench), Samantha Gangal (OMG!) Makenna Kelly (Life with Mak), Ainsley Ross (Should I do it?), Terri McDonald (KTLA 5 Morning News), Tara Cardinal (Spreading Darkness), Jax Malcolm (Jingle Trails), Connor Dean (9-1-1), Alyssa De Boisblanc (Modern Family), Neil D’Monte (Batman v Superman), Gloria Garayua (How to Get Away With Murder), Nathan Kehn (Instagram Influencer Nathan the Cat Lady), Madi Filipowicz (Influencer #GenZgirl), Melody Trice (The Melody Trice Show), Cynthia DeJesus (Today's International Woman Lifetime Queen), Vida Ghaffari (Eternal Code, The Mindy Project), Laura T. Sharpe, Board President and CEO, Artists for Trauma (AFT), Tobias Forrest (AFT Model and Ambassador), and many more!
#LYBevents is a fashion and beauty festival designed to empower all women and girls of all shapes, sizes, ages, and ethnicities. This one-day event will host celebrities, social media influencers, fans, and brands to celebrate all things fashion and beauty with an emphasis on celebratory fashions and vendors. The full event runs from 11:00am-6:00pm includes shopping, celebrity fashion show, and dessert party.
Limited tickets still available online. For more info visit www.lybevents.com
#LYBEvents by Karen Michelle
