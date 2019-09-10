Prospeqs Ride Tracker for Equestrians for iOS Launches Comments & Free Photo Upload

The Prospeqs home screen gives you a quick snapshot of your riding activity.

The latest iOS release of Prospeqs allows for private conversations, ride type management and photo upload without a subscription

ST. LOUIS, MO, US, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available today, Prospeqs Version 1.10 for iOS now allows for commenting on shared rides, free photo upload without a subscription and management of ride types. Riders can now initiate one-to-one conversations on their shared rides, and trainers can ensure those conversations are SafeSport compliant by copying the conversation to another adult by email. Other enhancements in this release include the ability to upload photos without a subscription and the ability to hide ride types on the Add Ride screen.

One-on-one conversations in Prospeqs are designed to support a rider’s technical and motivational/social needs. A rider can have a technical conversation with her trainer about a specific ride, and separately have more light-hearted conversations with her friends about that same ride. Unlike social media platforms, which display all comments publicly, comments in Prospeqs are only viewable in the app to the two people involved in the chat.

Prospeqs also supports the SafeSport mandate that “one-on-one interactions between a minor athlete and an Applicable Adult (who is not the minor’s legal guardian)” be “observable and interruptible.” For any conversation in the app, a user can optionally copy all messages in that conversation to a designed email address of another adult. When this option is enabled, both users in the conversation are notified that the conversation is being shared outside the application.

“Commenting on shared rides has been our most-requested feature,” explains Prospeqs founder Catherine Brock. “But we wanted to develop it in a way that supports our core mission — helping riders reach their performance goals — while also addressing SafeSport requirements. We are the first equestrian app to approach digital conversations this way, and I'm thrilled that Prospeqs can play a role in protecting riders and their trainers."

The new iOS release of Prospeqs also adds a much-requested feature for free users: the ability to upload and share photos. Prospeqs users can now upload unlimited photos for rides and for horse profiles — without a paid subscription. Premium subscribers continue to benefit from an ad-free experience, along with the ability to upload unlimited videos, each up to four minutes in length.

Lastly, equestrians can now manage which ride types show up on their Add Ride screen. Hunter/jumper riders, for example, likely won’t use the roping and tie-down ride types. These riders can disable those ride types on their Profile page.

About

Prospeqs was built for equestrians who want a better way to log their riding activities and track their performance. The app is a product of Speak LLC, a tiny web publisher based in St. Louis, Mo. That tiny web publisher is owned and run by an amateur rider who came back to riding after a decades-long hiatus and now can’t imagine life without it. Learn more at prospeqsapp.com.

New Features in Prospeqs v1.10



