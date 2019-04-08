The Budget Fashionista and Smile Brilliant Giving Away $149 Teeth Whitening Credit

Our mission is to empower women to look their best for less. Giving this audience the opportunity to get an up-and-coming beauty product like Smile Brilliant for free fits right in our wheelhouse.” — Catherine Brock

ST. LOUIS, MO, US, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Style blog The Budget Fashionista has partnered with Smile Brilliant to give away a $149 credit for Smile Brilliant teeth whitening products. Giveaway entries will be accepted through April 12, 2019, on Smile Brilliant's website.

The promotion is open to adult residents of USA, UK, Australia and Canada. Entrants provide their email address and first name for a chance to win. For one additional entry, they can follow Smile Brilliant on Instagram.

"Our budget-minded readers love giveaways," says Budget Fashionista Style Editor Catherine Brock. "Our mission is to empower women to look their best for less. Giving this audience the opportunity to get an up-and-coming beauty product like Smile Brilliant for free fits right in our wheelhouse," Brock explains.

Along with the Smile Brilliant giveaway, The Budget Fashionista also published a review of Smile Brilliant's at-home teeth whitening system.

The Budget Fashionista has been delivering budget-friendly style and beauty advice to women since 2003. Catherine Brock and The Budget Fashionista have been featured on Fox2 St. Louis, ABC7 Chicago, CBS2 Los Angeles, WGN Chicago, WCPO Cincinnati and more. To learn more, visit thebudgetfashionista.com.

Budget Fashionista is a registered trademark of Speak LLC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.