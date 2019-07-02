Prospeqs Ride Tracker for Equestrians Available Now on App Store and Google Play

The Prospeqs home screen gives you a quick snapshot of your riding activity. Quickly jot down your recap from the ride: what you did well and what you can focus on next time.

Prospeqs is the first ride tracking app designed for the hunter/jumper community, allowing riders to track their performance with ride notes, videos and images

Prospeqs is so much more than a digital riding journal. It’s a media archive of your best performances and an easy way to share your riding successes with family and friends.” — Catherine Brock

ST. LOUIS, MO., USA, July 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available today, Prospeqs Ride Tracker is a ride tracking app for motivated horse riders of any level to track their riding progress against their goals. Key features include a riding journal, along with video and photo upload, sharing and storage.

Riders can quickly add notes each time they ride, and the app automatically saves the date and location to each entry. Premium subscribers can also add a video or photo to each ride. The app displays a snapshot of the previous four weeks’ riding activity on the home screen, along with key stats such as number of show rounds. A powerful ride filter allows riders to access and relive their favorite performances quickly. Riding photos and videos can also be shared with friends or to social media, but any notes added to the ride — such as “could have been straighter to that oxer” — always remain private.

“For me, every ride is a learning experience. And to take control of my own riding progress, I wanted a workable system to store those learnings. I couldn’t find one, so I built it,” explains Catherine Brock, amateur rider and Prospeqs publisher. “Prospeqs is so much more than a digital riding journal. It’s a media archive of your best performances and an easy way to share your riding successes with family and friends.”

Riders can download Prospeqs on the App Store and on Google Play. The app’s core riding journal features are free to use, without ads. Riders can optionally upgrade to a premium subscription for $5.99 per month, which allows for custom horse images and unlimited video and photo uploads.

About Prospeqs

Prospeqs was built for equestrians who want a better way to log their riding activities and track their performance. The app is a product of Speak LLC, a tiny web publisher based in St. Louis, Mo. That tiny web publisher is owned and run by an amateur rider who came back to riding after a decades-long hiatus and now can’t imagine life without it. Learn more at prospeqsapp.com.

Prospeqs Ride Tracker for Equestrians



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.