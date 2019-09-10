AMMF, Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, TargetCancer Foundation, and The Bili Project, Award Unique Collaborative Grant

Important global research made possible by a generous donation from a long-term survivor of cholangiocarcinoma

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, -- The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (CCF), a nonprofit organization funding novel research for cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) or bile duct cancer, has partnered with AMMF (UK), TargetCancer Foundation, and The Bili Project, to fund a collaborative research grant named in honor of Lorraine Twohill, a 3-year survivor of cholangiocarcinoma with no evidence of disease.

According to Stacie Lindsey, President and Founder of CCF, “Collaboration has been a core value of the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation since its inception in 2006. It allows us to leverage the best scientific knowledge to find new and innovative treatment options for patients. We are thrilled to join forces with our non-profit partners for the benefit of cholangiocarcinoma patients worldwide.”

The Lorraine Twohill Collaboration Grant was awarded to Meng-Ju Wu, Ph.D. at Massachusetts General Hospital for his study, “Deciphering the Role of the IDH Mutant in the Tumor Immune Microenvironment of Cholangiocarcinoma.”

Lorraine shared that, “With this donation, I want the world to know and be aware of this research through access and connections afforded through this collaboration”.

Cholangiocarcinoma, like many rare cancers, faces a critical research funding shortage. By funding this grant together, these organizations will have a larger impact on the global research community and demonstrate what can happen when organizations with similar goals work together, rather than in competition.

AMMF, Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, TargetCancer Foundation and The Bili Project have been collaborating partners for almost 10 years. They are committed to funding science that improves the landscape for cholangiocarcinoma patients globally. They have previously collaborated on other projects and grants but the current award is the largest to-date.

About Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma, a highly lethal cancer with poor prognosis, arises from the bile ducts in the liver. It is often diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment is only minimally effective, emphasizing the imminent need for novel therapies. There are no effective strategies for prevention, early diagnosis or long-term treatment, indicating a significant unmet medical need.

Although considered rare, with 11,000+ cases a year being diagnosed in the US, cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common primary liver cancer in the world. Both incidence and mortality are increasing thus research into this deadly disease is urgently needed.



