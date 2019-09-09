Law Enforcement Agencies Nationwide Combat Public Enemy #1 Using Driving Simulators with One Simple Decision™

One Simple Decision: Simulation-based Distracted & Impaired Driving Program

Virtual Driver Interactive Now Has More than 1,000 Installations of One Simple Decision Simulators in Every State of the U.S.

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive, Inc. (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that as we approach national teen driver safety month, they want to thank all the state safety organizations and law enforcement agencies that have implemented VDI simulators in their outreach programs. By partnering with law enforcement officials and harnessing the power of technology, they have advanced highway safety nationwide by installing more than 1,000 One Simple Decision simulators in every state of the United States. Law enforcement officials using the One Simple Decision program for driver safety training programs not only engage communities but help teens become good drivers for life.

VDI’s One Simple Decision program is an effective deterrent to distracted or impaired driving proven to reduce teen crash injuries and fatalities. Simulation-based training is being used for officer defensive driver training, impaired and distracted driver training at high schools and by traffic units at community events such as health fairs, colleges, safety days, and prevention road shows. . . any place where law enforcement want to make a difference in the lives of young drivers. Additionally, law enforcement groups can customize the One Simple Decision program to have their own officers appear within the program and the consequences can be reflective of their own state laws and key messages!

Just a few of VDI’s law enforcement customers include Minnesota DOT, Plainfield Police department, Jefferson Police department, Ohio DOT, Windham County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois DOT, Indiana State Police, Omaha Police, Idaho State Police, Mt. Washington Police department, Tallassee Police, Ashtabula County Safe Communities, S.C. Department of Public Safety, Elmira Police department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police, Lexington Police department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Los Angeles, Police department, Lexington Police department, UNC Campus Police and school resource officers.

County Vermont, said Keith D. Clark, Windham County Sheriff. “After using your simulators for the past three years and having over 600 teens training on them, I’m convinced that they’ve provided us the ability to expose young and inexperienced drivers to a platform which increases their highway safety skills. Our teens gain valuable exposure to a wide range of lesson plans that challenges their ability to make real time decisions which builds confidence and appreciation for the risks they’ll face on the highway.”

Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is well known in the simulation industry for its vision of innovative simulation-based training. Other titles include Virtual DE™ (Virtual Driving Essentials), a driver training and assessment program teaching critical skills; Virtual HD (Virtual Hazard Detection), for corporate fleet safety programs and Driving Essentials XE, a novice driver training program designed specifically for Xbox and PlayStation 4. VDI is a privately-held company headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California. For more information about VDI’s innovative interactive simulation driver training solutions, please visit www.driverinteractive.com.

One Simple Decision: To Change Behavior, They Have to Experience the Consequences of Distracted and Impaired Driving First Hand



