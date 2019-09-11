International Best-Selling Author Lenka Koloma Introduces New Program That Inspires Others to Beat All Odds

International Best-Selling Author and inspiring entrepreneur, Lenka Koloma appears on ABC's Las Vegas Morning Blend News and explains about her mission of helping people to create the life of their dreams.

Koloma has Successfully Battled Disability, Cancer, Infertility and Many Other Obstacles Throughout Her Journey

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best-Selling Author and inspiring entrepreneur, Lenka Koloma has proudly announced a new program that will continue her mission of helping people to create the life of their dreams.

The program, following Koloma’s footsteps of creating a full spectrum success, is designed to unlock the powers within each individual to transform their health, wealth and relationships into a life of unlimited abundance. It is a blueprint how to become your own healer, build optimal health, align with your purpose and learn how to thrive on every level of life. This program builds emotional intelligence and unstoppable confidence by unleashing an inner genius.

Koloma is an industry expert in holistic health, bio-hacking, neuroscience, and she is also an accomplished transformational coach. Born handicap, Koloma believes in the power of the body to heal itself and is an expert in psychoneuroimmunology. Koloma is also a serious entrepreneur and lectures on full spectrum success, wealth building, prosperity, and ensuring the overall success of her clients.

“From being born with a handicap, having cancer, suffering with stress and anxiety to overcoming near-death experience, I have learned many lessons. I buried myself in studies of toxicology, nutritional science, orthobionomics and neuroscience to understand everything about the human body and its environment. That coupled with my own experience and know how is the future of healing and self-mastery,” said Koloma, while talking about her mission of helping others.

Her international bestselling book titled ‘Unleash the Supernatural’ has gained massive popularity worldwide and this book illustrates her healing journey.

After arriving America at the age of 19, she worked her way from being a nanny to a high-tech executive and real estate investor millionaire.

Koloma has faced all her fears successfully and she has inspired generations of patients, cancer patients, disabled people and many others, who are fighting for their lives. She was born in 1972 in the former communist Czechoslovakia and single-handedly defeated a birth disability as her arm was completely displaced from its socket and nerves were disconnected at birth.

“Truth is not always welcome, but it is always necessary, and only truth can heal and set us free,” said Koloma, while talking about the importance of searching for real answers. “I was born handicapped into a communist regime and I was told that I can never heal or leave,” she added.

Koloma not only came to the United States but also successfully battled issues such as infertility, cancer and other serious health issues. She beat all the odds by herself and proved everyone wrong with determination and motivation.

Koloma is known by many as a fearless truth seeker, scientist and researcher in the field of biology, psychoneuroimmunology, quantum physics and orthobionomics (science of life). From being bed-ridden to becoming an internationally renowned public speaker and bestselling author, her journey comprises of many ups and downs, and she has inspired many around the world. Furthermore, she has extensively traveled throughout Asia, Central America and Europe seeking holistic practices and techniques. The bestselling author has also helped thousands to heal themselves and prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, thyroid disease, arthritis, cancer and many other serious health conditions.

Follow Lenka Koloma on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn at Lenka_Koloma, Twitter @clubdetox. For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

Lenka Koloma appears on ABC's Las Vegas Morning Blend



