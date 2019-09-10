Daytona Beach Golf Courses Quickly Reopen after Hurricane Dorian

Golfers can expect to enjoy a memorable golf trip in Daytona Beach this fall



DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, September 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daytona Beach was spared the worst of the Hurricane Dorian’s wrath and area golf courses have reopened, welcoming players back to outstanding conditions as the fall season nears.Dorian menaced the Florida coast, but the eye of the storm stayed far enough offshore to allow Daytona Beach to escape with low tropical storm force winds and rain but no substantial damage. Golf courses closed for a couple days to clean up small debris but there will be no lasting impact as a result of the storm.“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Bahamas, who endured the worst of Hurricane Dorian,” said Kate Holcomb, director of communications for the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We were very fortunate here in the Daytona Beach and Volusia County area, and we are happy to be welcoming golfers. Players can expect to find area golf courses in typically outstanding condition, and we look forward to seeing them on the first tee.”“Thankfully, the course was spared along with everything else in the area,” said Rod Perry, the head pro at Crane Lakes Golf Club. “The forecast was for much worse conditions, but it stayed far enough offshore that we didn’t see much wind and rain. We are back to business as usual.”Golfers can expect to enjoy a memorable golf trip in Daytona Beach this fall.The reasons for Daytona Beach’s increasing popularity with golfers are three-fold: the area is home to nearly 20 outstanding public courses, the value is tremendous, and the location ensures a good time on and off the course.Golf course options are a driving force behind every trip and the Daytona Beach area offers some of Central Florida’s premier layouts, including LPGA International, home of the acclaimed Jones and Hills courses.Off the course, Daytona Beach, home of the “World’s Most Famous Beach,” always delivers a good time whether you’re traveling with family or as part of a group. From the Daytona Beach Ale Trail to waterfront dining, the area has something for every golfer.For more information, go to DaytonaBeach.Golf



