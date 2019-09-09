Increased cyber attacks across the Industrial Control sector prompts Cyber Senate meeting in London

Cyber Senate Industrial Control Cybersecurity Europe conference London United Kingdom October 29/30th 2019

Cyber Senate 6th annual Industrial Control Cybersecurity Europe conference returns to London United Kingdom October 29th and 30th

Well done for putting together what can only be described as the leading ICS cyber security conference in UK. A must attend if you are involved in OT cybersecurity” — Robert Orr, former Head of Nuclear Cyber Security, ONR

GRAVESEND, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting essential services and control systems networks is imperative and in many cases, neglected in relation to embedded systems in modern architecture.

According to the Houses of Parliament Paper HL 222, "Fast-changing threats and the rapid emergence of new vulnerabilities make it impossible to secure CNI networks and systems completely." Cyber Senate subject matter experts agree, "it is not if, but when," as evolving threats outpace our mitigation capabilities and businesses rush to adopt transformational technologies to remain competitive.

According to reports, 54% of industrial control companies have experienced a security incident, 48% have no detection strategy and 61% have already experienced an IoT security incident. These figures are set to increase as IoT devices proliferate and our ageing workforce diminishes.

This fall the Cyber Senate will address these escalating cybersecurity challenges, bringing together leaders across the maritime, nuclear, water and transport sectors to collectively determine how we can converge IT and OT securely, how to establish trust and confidence in the supply chain, how to identify critical assets on our networks, how NIS can play an increasing role as a positive tool in our arsenal and much more. Practitioners will hear from organisations who have been victims of large scale public attacks and recovered, and they will be able to address their questions directly to our panellists throughout the two-day event as we dive deeper into effective industrial control cyber risk management.

Reduced ticket prices are provided for operators of essential services, manufacturing, automation and processing companies to ensure those responsible for cybersecurity are able to attend.



