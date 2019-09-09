US Forklift Offers Comprehensive Yet Simple Way to Obtain Forklift Certification

Company enables participants to get certified on most cell phones for ultimate convenience.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – US Forklift is pleased to announce it is offering a highly comprehensive forklift certification program that can be easily accessed from almost any mobile device.Serving all of the United States, US Forklift is one of the most trusted and leading companies to provide detailed forklift certification courses on the market. On average, users who take their renowned course will obtain an average score of 94% - in just a mere 3 minutes and 10 seconds.“Getting a forklift certification doesn’t necessarily mean sitting in a classroom for hours upon hours,” says Norm Lanier, founder of US Forklift. “Our courses are specifically designed to get you fully certified and working in the shortest amount of time possible.”To assist drivers in easily obtaining their forklift certification without attending a physical classroom, US Forklift offers a comprehensive, yet simple, way to obtain certification.“We know it’s important for drivers to have a course they can register for, access, and complete in a short amount of time,” states Lanier. “With our program, we get you fully trained and certified in just minutes – meaning you don’t have to miss out on a valuable paycheck.” US Forklift’s certification program comes with a host of benefits to make the certification process even simpler:• Instant access to course• Easy to follow steps• 24 hour access• Accessible on mobile or computer device• Online test• Includes wallet card• Includes hardhat certification sticker and instant print completion with Platinum package• And so much more!Currently, US Forklift is offering its ultimate Platinum certification course for just $48 – regularly at a cost of $58. Additional certification programs are also available.For more information about US Forklift and to register, please visit the company’s website at https://www.usforkliftcertification.net/

US Forklift Certification



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.