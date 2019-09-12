Extended Auto Warranty Alternatives Now Available from autopom!

autopom! offering affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans.

When an extended auto warranty is expired, autopom! is offering drivers alternative protection plans.

We work with each company to ensure that our customers are receiving the protection they need.” — Mike Jones, President & CEO

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers who have found their auto warranty or vehicle protection plans expired are increasingly turning to support from autopom! agents. autopom! is now offering alternatives to extended auto warranties, called Vehicle Protection Plans.

Vehicle Protection Plans start at only $2,500 for drivers of new and used cars. For California drivers, plans start at only $1,488. They include roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, repair shop choice, and more.

“We represent several qualified contract providers,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “We work with each company to ensure that our customers are receiving the protection they need.”

Some plans include tire protection and even interest-free payment plans.

“When a driver can go to work, school, or on vacation without worrying about car repairs, we call this automotive peace of mind,” adds Jones.

To learn more about autopom!’s affordable alternatives to extended vehicle warranty plans, request a free quote by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or by calling 1.800.724.8141.



About autopom! autopom!, LLC is a BBB accredited, A+ rated provider of vehicle protection plans for both new and used cars, as well as a licensed California agency. autopom! sells mechanical breakdown insurance in California and vehicle service contracts in most other states. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. autopom! Insurance Services llc CA DOI Lic.#0I13220

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind



