CARIBBEAN RESORT GENERATES FREE ELECTRICITY WITH ECO-POWR BIKES

SportsArt's Jaime Fairfoot (left) with Rik van der Berg of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Miami this summer.

Award-winning resort in Aruba partners with SportsArt to reduce carbon footprint

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The only Green Globe certified carbon-neutral resort in the Caribbean has teamed up with SportsArt, a leading fitness company to generate free electricity.Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba has acquired the SportsArt ECO-POWR™ line of cardio equipment , which harnesses human energy produced during a workout and converts it into utility-grade electricity, offsetting the facility's power consumption and reducing its carbon footprint."The energy generated by the resort's five (ECO-POWR) bikes is fed back into the grid, supplying power to the resort," explained resort manager Rik van der Berg. "Our customers appreciate the opportunity to be proactive participants in preserving nature and can see their energy contribution in real-time on screens during the workout. The experience is innovative, unique and fun!"Jaime Fairfoot, SportsArt's director of sales and business development, explained that the bikes not only help reduce energy but also produce it. "The high-quality line of green technology cardio equipment also includes treadmills and cross trainers which also harness and feed electricity to the grid," h e noted.In addition to the bikes, Bucuti has acquired two treadmills, including the popular ECO-POWR Verde electricity generating model.The innovative technology fits right in with the carbon-friendly resort, which was certified through a rigorous Green Globe auditing process for the sustainable operations and management of travel and tourism companies and their related supplier businesses.Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort scored an impressive 98 on Green Globe's scorecard for the various green initiatives it has implemented, one of which is the inclusion of bikes from SportsArt.At the recent Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), the Aruban resort was honored with the Environmental Sustainability "Hall of Fame" award for ongoing leadership and excellence.In the Caribbean, SportsArt is resolved to respond to three key travel trends - hotels are going green, hotel guests want to stay healthy, and guests are demanding sustainable travel options. "We are committed to improving the planet with our ECO-POWR equipment," said Fairfoot.About SportsArtSportsArt has been an industry leader in innovative design and manufacturing excellence since 1977. The company consistently advances industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufacturers of premium quality fitness, medical, performance, and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 80 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space, SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards. With hundreds of patents worldwide for innovative technologies - such as the award winning ICARE ™ system or the newly relaunched ECO-POWR ™ series which comply with CE and UL certificates - SportsArt is the leading green fitness partner, developing products instrumental to rebuilding and sustaining lives. For further information, visit www.gosportsart.com ENDSContacts:Britt HarrisNorth American Marketing ManagerSportsArt+1 800 709-1400 ext. 130britt@gosportsart.com



