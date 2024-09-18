CTO Announces New Allied Board of Directors

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) announces the election of its new Allied Board of Directors.The newly elected board members include:William “Billy” Griffith, Managing Director of WCG Consulting LtdCasey Davy, CEO of Breeze Travel SolutionsBeverley Nicholson Doty, CEO of Figment DesignClaudine Pohl, Founder & CEO of LemoneightDanny Cohanpour, CEO & Founder of Trove Tourism Development AdvisorsReappointed as Chairman, William “Billy” Griffith will once again lead the board. In his leadership role, he will collaborate closely with the CTO’s Executive Committee and Secretary-General & CEO, Dona Regis-Prosper.Griffith expressed his gratitude, “I am deeply honored to serve as Chair of the Allied Board of Directors of the CTO for the next two years. This opportunity to serve again is a testament to the trust and confidence placed in me by my fellow board members and stakeholders; for that, I am truly grateful.”Griffith added, “The CTO plays a pivotal role in driving innovation, collaboration and strategic development within our industry. I am committed to continuing our mission of fostering growth and excellence. As we navigate the evolving landscape, I look forward to working with our talented board, alongside Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper and her team, to address the challenges ahead, seize opportunities, and build on the solid foundation we’ve established together.”Regis-Prosper congratulated new and outgoing board members, “The dedication and expertise of our Allied Board members are essential to the CTO’s success. I look forward to working with them to drive the Caribbean tourism sector forward. Looking ahead, we are focused on further expanding our allied membership by strengthening partnerships and profoundly impacting our region’s leading sector.”The CTO Allied Membership offers private sector entities, non-governmental organizations, and other institutions a strategic advantage in the Caribbean tourism sector. Members benefit from access to the CTO’s statistical reports, notifications on tenders and opportunities, and government engagement facilitation. They also enjoy exclusive partnership and registration opportunities at CTO events, along with the chance to contribute their expertise to regional tourism programming, including webinar spotlights.Allied members, represented on the CTO Board of Directors, contribute valuable insights that help shape the organization’s activities. They ensure the integration of the private sector’s needs and interests into the CTO’s mission.

