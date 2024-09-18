CHTA Celebrates Emerging Talent at CTO Regional Tourism Youth Congress

Vanessa Ledesma with Regional Tourism Youth Congress winner Keyana Warner from Nevis Vanessa Ledesma, CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, with fellow judges Colin James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, and Beth Hatt, Founder of Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanessa Ledesma, CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), praised the exceptional talent and dedication of the young tourism advocates at the Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress which took place in the Cayman Islands as part of the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s recent State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC).As a judge for the competition, Ledesma was particularly impressed by the participants. She congratulated the winner, Keyana Warner from Nevis, for her exceptional presentation, which highlighted her passion, knowledge and innovative ideas about the promising future of Caribbean tourism.“All participants demonstrated an impressive level of talent and deep understanding of the socioeconomic impact of the industry,” Ledesma remarked. “We were truly impressed by the caliber of presentations across the board. Each participant brought unique insights and thought-provoking ideas to the table, showcasing a comprehensive grasp of the challenges and opportunities facing the tourism industry. The entire congress deserves recognition for their outstanding contributions and the high level of engagement they brought to this important discussion.”Ledesma acknowledged that the judges’ decision was challenging, as the competition was fierce. Many participants who didn’t secure a top spot delivered equally compelling and insightful presentations.The Youth Congress served as a dynamic forum for the Caribbean’s Junior Ministers of Tourism, showcasing the region’s emerging tourism leaders and their innovative ideas. These young officials, appointed to represent their respective territories in matters of tourism, demonstrated their capability as both current advocates and future industry leaders. In their roles, Junior Ministers engage in tourism promotion, policy discussions, and cultural exchange, gaining valuable experience in the field.CHTA is committed to supporting the development of young tourism professionals through initiatives like the Young Leaders Forum (YLF). This program is designed to equip emerging leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in the hospitality industry. The exceptional group for the second cohort, Class of 2026, hails from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, and Turks and Caicos.

