SemaConnect Chosen For Smart EV Charging Stations At Panorama Corporate Center

Installed at the Request of Comcast, Two New SemaConnect Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Provide a Welcome Employee Amenity in Centennial

EverWest’s new SemaConnect charging stations will provide a needed employee amenity and set an example for other Colorado real estate investors and property managers.” — Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect

DENVER, USA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has completed the installation of two of its premier wall-mounted Series 6 smart EV charging stations at the Panorama Corporate Center in Centennial, Colorado.

The new SemaConnect charging stations at the Panorama Corporate Center were installed at the request of Comcast, one of the main tenants at the office park. Employees had requested charging amenities for their new electric vehicles, so the Comcast facilities team and EverWest, the property owner, worked together to select SemaConnect as a smart solution.

“SemaConnect is proud to be working with EverWest in providing EV charging stations for Comcast at Panorama Corporate Center,” said Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Colorado is making renewable energy and electric vehicles a priority in its plans to reduce statewide emissions. EverWest’s new electric vehicle charging stations will support the EV drivers who work at the corporate center, provide a needed employee amenity, and set an example for other Colorado real estate investors and property managers.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station was designed for commercial use for Class A properties such as the Panorama Corporate Center. The Series 6 EV charging station is rugged and weatherproof for Colorado’s diverse climates, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, and compact design, the SemaConnect charging stations also incorporate the latest in EV technology. The two new smart stations deployed at the Panorama Corporate Center include a full year of SemaConnect’s best in class full service warranty and SemaConnect Network services. Using the SemaConnect Network, Panorama Corporate Center management can set custom access and pricing policies, view live station status, and generate usage and sustainability reports. Locations for the two new SemaConnect charging stations can be found on the SemaConnect app for Android and iPhone.

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



