Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Grand Opening Of Their 16th Diabetes Reversal Clinic

The World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program

HYD's national rollout continues and is growing faster than anticipated

Type 2 Diabetics are suffering daily and need our help to reverse this terrible, deadly disease.” — Dr. J. Murray Hockings

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD), which is the fastest growing diabetes reversal company in the world and the only company opening brick and mortar diabetes reversal clinics, is excited to announce the grand opening of their 16th clinic, which is located in St. Louis, Missouri.HYD also is in the process of opening 10 more clinics and is very close to finalizing a deal that would open an additional 100 clinics over the next 14 months. Since HYD will only open 130 clinics in the US, this 100 clinic deal will bring the total clinics to 126, leaving only 4 locations in the US left to fill."There is such a demand for what we are doing to help reverse Type 2 Diabetes, that our expansion is happening faster than expected... but we are thrilled to expand so we can help save more lives and continue reversing this deadly disease in as many people as possible", says Dr. J. Murray Hockings , CEO/Founder of HYD.There are 33 million diabetics and 84 million pre-diabetics, just in the US alone. Help Your Diabetes (HYD) is the leader in reversing Type 2 Diabetes and guarantees results for people who join their program. Their system is Patent-Pending in the US and there is no other program like it in the world.For more information, go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com



