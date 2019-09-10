Simply NUC® Launches a New Intel® NUC Code-Named Chaco Canyon

Chaco Canyon Front View Chaco Canyon Rear View

This Fanless Intel® NUC 8 Rugged touts Toughness that Never Clocks Out

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply NUC, Inc, a Platinum Intel® Technology Provider and leading Intel® NUC integration company based in Round Rock, Texas and Belfast, UK, today announced it is now taking pre-orders for systems build out of the new Intel® NUC 8 Rugged code-named Chaco Canyon.

“We have been petitioning for a new entry level product on Intel’s commercial NUC roadmap for quite some time now” said Charles Abdouch, CTO of Simply NUC, “And we believe that Chaco Canyon will hit the sweet spot for entry signage, kiosk, industrial computer, edge, and thin client usages”.

Chaco Canyon NUC8CCHKR is an Intel® Celeron® processor based mini computer that’s small in size but not on toughness or reliability. It features a fanless, ventless design to minimize particle intrusion, so it’s built to survive environments most PCs can’t—from a rugged factory floor to a dusty warehouse. And even without a fan, it can operate in temperatures from 0-40˚C to thrive in severe conditions. Chaco Canyon also features two full-sized HDMI ports, supports 12V-24V input power, and is qualified for 24/7 operation, making it the ideal PC solution to keep edge analytics, digital signage, or surveillance cameras up and running around the clock. And for more deeply embedded or space-constrained solutions there is a motherboard option, NUC8CCHB, with a 4-lane eDP connector and several expansion headers. Both the kit and board carry a 3-year warranty, with an option to extend to five years with Simply NUC, for performance that’s designed to last.

With Simply NUC, Chaco Canyon accommodates a high degree of flexibility in a small space for embedded solutions. Chaco Canyon is equipped with two M.2 slots, the first a 22x30mm slot which Simply NUC can populate with an Intel® Wireless-AC 3168 card, leaving the other 22x80mm slot available for a lightning fast SSD. There are also a plethora of port expansion options via a front panel expansion bay, and Simply NUC provides several combo options for an extra USB, serial port, or LAN jack. And the bottom of the chassis is designed to accommodate several mounting options supported by Simply NUC including VESA and DIN rail. Finally, whether it’s Windows® 10, Linux, or another OS, these kits are verified to run a wide range of operating systems and, as always, Simply NUC can build the exact solution you want.

Chaco Canyon is available for pre-order now and will start shipping in mid-October. Details can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/8CCHKR-full/

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is an Platinum Intel® Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported NUC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com

Chaco Canyon NUC - First Look and Full Overview



