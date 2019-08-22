Texas-based Simply NUC Fuels Rapid Growth of Mini Computers and Lands High on Inc. 5000 List

The Company Ranks No. 4 in the Computer Hardware Segment with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1790%

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine last week revealed that Simply NUC is No. 234 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We have a vision of a mini computer at every endpoint in the world and I am very proud of all the hard work my team has put in to make us the fourth fastest growing computer hardware company in the country,” said Aaron Rowsell, CEO, “we are both excited and humbled to be so high up on such a prestigious list.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for over 1.2 million jobs over the past three years. Simply NUC outpaced the average of the “elites” at an astonishing 1790% putting the company at #234 in the US, #18 in the state of Texas, and #4 in the country in the Computer Hardware segment.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is an Intel® Platinum Level Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported NUC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com

About the Inc. 5000 Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.