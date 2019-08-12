Simply NUC® Launches “AI on the PC” Developer Kit on a mini PC

Four options all featuring the Intel® NUC are available for pre-orders now

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and Belfast, UK; August 12, 2019 — Simply NUC, Inc, a Platinum Intel® Technology Provider and leading Intel® NUC integration company based in Round Rock, Texas and Belfast, UK, today announced it is now taking pre-orders for the industry’s first “AI on the PC” Developer Kit. This is the result of a close collaboration effort between Intel and Simply NUC.

“We are extremely excited to feature the Intel NUC as a development engine for AI” said Aaron Rowsell, CEO of Simply NUC, “The Intel NUC continues to push the envelope with innovation and our new developer kit will fuel the growth of AI-based solutions”.

Simply NUC’s “AI on the PC” Developer Kits combine hardware and software needed to develop applications that utilize deep neural networks for sophisticated AI features. The kits contain a powerful combination of an Intel® Core™ processor, Intel integrated graphics, and an Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X Vision Processing Unit (VPU) for high-performance, low-power AI workloads. The three hardware engines are capable of running a diverse range of AI workloads enabling creation of a wide spectrum of AI applications for creativity, productivity, gaming, commercial, retail, and security.

AI on the PC developer kit includes:

- Intel® NUC options pre-loaded with an Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU

- Microsoft Windows 10 Home

- Developer Toolset including Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise Edition (30-day trial)*

- Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit and Intel® Distribution for Python

- Tutorials for identifying and counting objects in video streams

- Source code samples featuring several AI/ML video processing modules including privacy, background concealment, and video efficiency

The kit hardware is based on either the Intel® NUC8i7BEH or NUC8i5BEH which include:

- Quad-core 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 or i5 processor with Iris® Plus Graphics 655

- Tiny footprint when compared with a tower - NUC still delivers all the CPU, GPU, and VPU performance needed to develop cutting edge AI applications

- Thunderbolt™ 3 which supports 40Gbps of data transfer and four USB 3.1 ports to quickly move big media fileS and connect multiple peripherals

The “AI on PC” Developer Kits are available for pre-order now and will start shipping in late-August. Details can be found at: https://simplynuc.com/aidevkit/ and https://software.intel.com/en-us/ai/on-pc/devkit

* At the end of the trial you have the following options:

1. Purchase a license for Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise.

2. Download Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 Community Edition, which is free for individuals and non-commercial evaluation use.

About Simply NUC, Inc.

Formed in 2015 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Simply NUC®, Inc. is an Platinum Intel® Technology Provider specializing in the NUC platform. Simply NUC provides fully configured, warrantied, and supported NUC systems to businesses and consumers, as well as end-to-end NUC project development, custom operating system installations, and NUC accessories. For more information about Simply NUC please visit www.simplynuc.com



