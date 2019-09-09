Green Practices Acknowledged at Cinnamon Citadel Kandy

Cinnamon Citadel Kandy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Nature, culture, history, art and architecture are all around the Cinnamon Citadel Kandy. Located up in the hills, by a river in Colombo in Sri Lanka, guests can easily take a trip to all the sites worth visiting while savouring fine dining and wining at two scenic restaurants.Green Globe recently recertified Cinnamon Citadel Kandy awarding the property a high compliance score of 86%.The hotel adheres to a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan and has received accolades for its strategic approach. In 2017, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy won the JKH Chairman's Award for Sustainability. Furthermore, the Kandy Municipal Council promotes Cinnamon Citadel as a place to observe good sustainability practices and last year, a team of Government officials from India visited the property to learn more about its green actions.Energy & Water SavingsThe hotel has achieved its targets in effective resource management. A web based Energy Management System is in place to monitor utility energy consumption in real time. Most lighting is LED (60%) and to date, 488 energy saving bulbs are installed in guest rooms. The previously used 5 Watt bulbs have been replaced with 3 Watt bulbs resulting in a saving of 2555 KW. Solar heating produces 100% of hot water requirements at the property.Guest room toilets have been replaced with 48 dual flush toilets while sensor taps have been installed in the main public restroom. All guest rooms, public areas, and kitchen now have flow restrictors and aerators installed. In addition, treated wastewater is used for irrigating gardens at the property and remaining treated wastewater is diverted to a nearby paddy field.In-house Training ProgramsTo ensure staff members are equipped with skills and knowledge of operational procedures, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy provides employee based training programs that include training in Environmental Management Systems (ISO14001), Occupational Health and Safety Standards (OHSAS 18001) Chemical Handling and Food Safety (ISO 22000). Certificates are issued for successful completion of Health & Safety Courses and First Aid Courses. The hotel also conducts presentations and familiarization tours of the property for the University of Colombo’s final year management students to educate them on hospitality practices.Helping Others in the CommunityCinnamon Citadel Kandy sponsors a range of social initiatives that support the local community. CSR projects include donations of dry food for the Women's Development Center in Haragama to help underage disabled girls who are victims of violence. The Kandy Municipal Council also received donations of dry food and linen for flood victims in Rathnapura and areas further south. Uniform donations were made for students enrolled in technical and hospitality courses at the Technical Training College in Mapanawathura, and retired linen was donated to the Kundasale Police Hospital.Based upon recommendations by the hotel, travel agents made donations to both the Deaf and Blind School in Dodanwala and the Technical Training College in Mapanawathura to assist with the buying of much needed schooling items for students.For further information see www.cinnamonhotels.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactNikhil GunawardenaCinnamon Hotel Management Ltd.Cinnamon Lakeside Commercial ComplexNo.117, Sir Chittampalam A Gardinar MawathaColombo 02SRI LANKAT: +94 (0) 11 2306 000D: +94 (0) 11 2306 841 | Intranet: 62841F: +94 (0) 11 2320862E: dilumi@cinnamonhotels.comW: www.cinnamonhotels.com



