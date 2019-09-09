Mövenpick Resort Aswan - A Green Journey

Mövenpick Resort Aswan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Mövenpick Resort Aswan is located on Elephantine Island in the middle of the Nile River. The resort, situated in an enchanting natural setting, retains iconic Egyptian design features with subtle Nubian touches and offers modern conveniences. Spectacular river views can be seen from all rooms while ancient historic sites and the Aswan railway station are within walking distance.Green Globe recently recertified the Mövenpick Resort Aswan.Wael Allam, General Manager at the resort said, “The most impressive part of our green journey is seeing the growth in our sustainability practices and especially their effect on reducing our environmental impact”.Mövenpick Resort Aswan is internationally recognized as a Green Globe certified property that aims to reduce and optimize its consumption of resources. The resort has integrated its Environmental Management Systems (EMS) for energy, water and waste. Furthermore, energy and water utilities consumption is monitored daily to identify opportunities that will reduce overall usage and led to the installation of energy efficient equipment such as LED lighting along with water saving dual flushing systems in toilets.The resort’s purchasing policy prefers local suppliers in the city of Aswan to stimulate the local economy and, at the same time, reduce carbon emissions. Fully charged electric cars are also available for hire to lessen environmental impacts.“Our contribution to the economy and prosperity of our destination is demonstrated by our commitment to ensure that 100% of our employees are from Aswan and other parts of Egypt. The resort regularly offers Mövenpick Training Programs to provide employees with support to achieve the highest levels of professionalism. This is reflected in the comments and reviews we receive from our guests on social media and review sites. Mövenpick Resort Aswan was welcomed into the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame – an accolade granted only to hotels that have won the Certificate of Excellence for five consecutive years,” added Mr Allam.Mövenpick Resort Aswan is committed to various social initiatives in the region sponsoring orphan shelters, local schools and tourism institutes in Aswan. The property also participates in initiatives with the renowned charity organisation, the Resala Foundation. The Foundation has 67 branches located across Egypt caring for orphans, helping blind and deaf people and children with special needs, organising blood donations, alleviating poverty and providing assistance with literacy training.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactIbrahim TawfickHealth & Safety Operations Technical ManagerMövenpick Resort AswanElephantine Island 81111AswanEGYPTP: +20 12 72444431F: +20 97 2454485E: Ibrahim.Tawfick@movenpick.comW: www.movenpick.com



