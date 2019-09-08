Team Treatz Go Live on Chewy.com with Grumpy Cat Treats

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Treatz has launched the first ever Grumpy Cat cat treat on Chewy.com . The product is a tartar control treat made in the USA and has never been in the retail market before. The @realGrumpycat posted a picture of the cat treat bag with a link to the Chewy.com site page on Instagram so consumers could easily buy the product. Over 40,000 people liked and made comments on the page in the first 2 days.The release of Team Treatz Grumpy Cat Treats is a huge milestone for the company. Kolodzi, a cat lover and rescuer, said, "We have been working on this product for over a year, we really wanted to give all the Grumpy cat fans a little taste of Grumpy to share with the cats they love. With the recent unexpected loss of Grumpy, we were even more committed to getting this product to market to bring a smile to all of her fans."Bischel, DVM states, "As a practicing veterinarian, I wanted us to develop pet treats that served a purpose. Our treats aid cats and dogs in preventing a variety of dental issues ranging from plaque and tartar to gum disease and even systemic illness associated with poor oral health. Every ingredient is sourced and made in the USA and that includes the packaging as well." Their Grumpy Cat treats are ready for consumers now on Chewy.com. ( https://www.chewy.com/grumpy-cat-treats-tartar-control/dp/213438 ABOUT TEAM TREATZTeam Treatz, Inc., is a woman and minority owned, innovative pet treat company. They were founded in 2017 by Kim Kolodzi and Ginny Bischel, DVM, with a mission to provide USA made treats for dogs and cats in internationally known licensed characters that would also be beneficial in preventing pet dental issues. Team Treatz also wants their treats to spread a special message about the love and care that homeless animals are so desperately in need of, so they printed Adopt, Love, Spay, Neuter on their packaging.Team Treatz currently designs and manufactures licensed dental dog treats as well as cat tartar control treats in several major licenses. The dog treats are two inch domed chews with detailed embossed character logos in the center. The cat treats are a patented formula and has been proven to show a reduction in tartar up to 40% with regular consumption. ( https://teamtreatz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.