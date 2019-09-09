Cardone Capital in Sydney, Australia

Cardone Capital

Grant Cardone gives advice on how to find solid real estate investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

Take my advice, you're going to make money by investing in real estate. Forget the mutual funds. Buy real assets that are backed by good tenants who can pay down the debt.” — Grant Cardone

AVENTURA, FL, USA, September 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate investment firm Cardone Capital, specializes in the multifamily housing sector with a portfolio that currently consists of over 6,200 units valued at over $1.3 billion in assets under management. The company’s properties are located across the United States. But founder and CEO Grant Cardone also likes to keep an eye on potential real estate investments in cities around the world.

“When I go to a city I look at the real estate,” says Cardone. “I look at the real estate values and the property values and the rents, along with a number of other things, too.”

On a recent trip to Sydney, Australia, Cardone discovered that, as in the U.S., many young couples are choosing to lease or rent rather than to buy their own homes. This has led to an increase in rental units, which in the Sydney area are currently at a premium: in high demand and exorbitantly priced.

“Sydney would be a great place to own rental properties, whether they be office rentals or residential units. I guarantee you, despite the fact that we've had ten years of run-up in real estate prices here, in ten years time property will be worth far more than it is today. Even if there’s a decline, which may certainly happen, and if property values come down, rents should stay fairly stable and you would still have a cash flow.”

A busy neighborhood with plenty of traffic is a good indication that an area is worthwhile investing in, according to Cardone. And if there’s a Starbucks in the area, that’s an even better indication:

“I’m always on the lookout for that Starbucks sign, and here’s why. First, they have to have traffic, and second, they have to have a demographic of that traffic. Starbucks’ customers don’t mind spending $4 to $6 on a cup of coffee, so that tells you a lot about their discretionary income. Those are the type of people who make good tenants, so this is the type of area you should be looking for.

“Just make sure you have enough of an investment to matter, because if you don't have enough of it you will not make it through the decline and in my opinion, there’s sure to be a decline. Even if that happens, take my advice, you're going to make money by investing in real estate. Forget the mutual funds. Buy real assets that are backed by good tenants who can pay down the debt.”

About Cardone Capital

On a mission to identify, acquire, and manage income-producing properties in quality grade locations, Cardone Capital provides opportunities for both accredited and non-accredited investors to preserve capital investments and collect consistent cash distributions, while providing future capital appreciation of the assets.

Cardone Capital’s portfolio currently consists of over 6,200 units with a total value of over $1.3 billion, and has plans to expand 10x over the next five years.

