Introducing Bizitome: the Opportunity to Start a Virtual Business with Absolutely No Investment

Bizitome

A brand new dynamic social e-commerce marketplace providing unique growth opportunities for businesses.

Bizitome is unquestionably the most innovative sales and marketing experience in the world.” — Theophile Sossa

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, September 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bizitome is pleased to announce the launch of its exciting new platform that allows anyone or any organization from anywhere in the world to start a virtual shop business and make money. The platform can register sellers with either products or services with limited marketing budget.

The brainchild of co-founders Theophile Sossa and Ibrahima Coulibaly, Bizitome (pronounced ‘Biz-it-to-me,’ meaning ‘Do business with me,’) is based on a socioeconomic approach to enable anyone with internet access to start a virtual business with absolutely no investment or stock at hands.

“We see Bizitome as a way to offer tremendous opportunities to influencers, bloggers, startups, charities or in fact any type of company,” says Sossa. “It’s a win-win situation for all. Sellers get to increase their sales with no upfront investment, and customers purchase items they love at discounted prices and platform users earn referral cash bonuses.”

Anyone can start selling on Bizitome by quickly and easily setting up a virtual shop in the Bizit Space. The virtual seller saves the items they wish to sell from the marketplace. The items listed can then be purchased at a discounted price by people in the virtual seller’s network, such as friends, family, or social media contacts. When an item is purchased, the seller earns a cash bonus. Earnings are deposited in an eWallet, and can be withdrawn at any time or used to purchase items on the marketplace.

“The great thing about Bizitome is that you don’t need hundreds of followers,” adds Coulibaly. “Even if you have a small network, you will be able to earn money.”

For influencers, the Bizitome platform provides a huge opportunity to offer value to their network and make money at the same time. By negotiating with their preferred brands, influencers can even arrange to become an Exclusive Partner and sell those products through their e-shop. Influencers can also negotiate the discount price which will be applied to the products in question.

Bizitome also works well for Charity Organizations, Associations and NGOs. By setting up a Bizit Space, these types of organizations can raise funds by providing details about their mission and what the funds collected will be used for.

“It’s unquestionably the most innovative sales and marketing experience in the world,” Sossa concludes. “Register today and start earning!”

For more information, or to sign up, visit the website at www.bizitome.com.



