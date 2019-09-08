STYLE X / KIMAC Group New York Fashion Week SS20 Day One Recap at Sony Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, September 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- STYLE X / KIMAC Group New York Fashion Week SS20 Day One Recap at Sony HallNew York, NY- August 30, 2019- STYLE X / KIMAC group showcased an incredible lineup of fashion, art, and music on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week at the famed Sony Hall to an at capacity, standing room only, enthusiastic crowd. The group kicked off their three days of high profile and high energy fashion + music + art event (Sept 5th, 7th and 8th) with SS20 runway shows from designers Annie Couture, Chicago Playground, Smock Me, Bradelis Lingerie, Label Lébel, Barth Bee and Bartholomew.Guests sipped on Hennessy and specialty Redbull cocktails through the evening while enjoying musical performances by WALE, Blake Kelly and Amanda Holley.A Special Thanks to the KIMAC Group, Sony Hall, Safe Landing, BrandLab, Style X Haircare, Make a Wish and Kind Snacks###



