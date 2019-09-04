STYLE X/KIMAC announce a Strategic Alliance with Safe Landing

during New York Fashion Week SS20 to bring awareness and prevention to teen drug and alcohol addiction

NEW YORK, NY, US, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In conjunction with the STYLE X / KIMAC, New York Fashion Week SS20 event that is taking place at Sony Hall, September 5th, 7th, and 8th, the group is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Safe Landing, a Florida based full service treatment and recovery organization dedicated to helping teens deal with issues directly related drug and alcohol addiction.“Drug and alcohol addiction is a problem that touches every sector of our society especially our young people who are at times the most the most vulnerable,” said Veronica Welch, STYLE X CEO. “The work being done by Safe Landing to combat this problem has been extraordinary and we see the immense value in our partnership with them as a way a to bring attention to this very important issue during NYFW SS20.”Safe Landing focuses on serving adolescents, the most underserved population facing addiction, by providing young people effected by addiction with a pathway back to sobriety. Prevention through awareness is a direct approach in fighting teen addiction and at NYFW SS20 the partnership between STYLE X / KIMAC and Safe Landing will focus directly on that issue.According to Andrea Baskin, Clinical Director at Safe Landing, the partnership between STYLE X / KIMAC and Safe Landing will bring a level of consciousness that is much needed in the fight against adolescence addiction.“We are just thrilled about the possibilities that this partnership can bring in the overall effort in curving youth addiction and New York Fashion Week SS20 is great place to shed light on this chronic problem that faces our society today,” said Baskin.The alliances created by STYLE X / KIMAC that are of a charitable or civic nature are just as important to the overall mission of the group.“Our strategic partnership play a very important role in our overall mission as a global cultural organization,” said Oliver Kellman Co-CEO of the KIMAC Group.More details are forthcoming regarding STYLE X / KIMAC Group’s collaborative effort at NYFW SS20.###About Safe LandingSafe Landing Recovery provides comprehensive residential teen substance abuse treatment in South Florida! By providing continual support and structure throughout the recovery process, our extensive treatment program is focused on addressing the underlying causes of teen addiction and building a solid foundation for the future.About STYLE XProducer of globally recognized fashion, music and art events, providing top designers, brands and artists a world-class platform to showcase. StyleX presents the season’s must-see shows, unforgettable performances, and exclusive installations. We represent the diverse cultures of the world integrating international designers, media, celebrities and commerce season after season.About KIMAC GroupVision and Mission:The KIMAC Group, a global music, arts & cultural organization, was founded by industry thought leaders who share a vision of uniting the world through the common appreciation of cultural diversity, music and the arts. Our mission is to start conversations, spread awareness, and create unifying experiences that will inspire our human race to move towards a common consciousness and peace.



