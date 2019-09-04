StyleX/Kimac Group join forces with Make-A-Wish to make a girl's dream come true

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- StyleX and The KIMAC Group are proud to announce their support of Make-A-WishAmerica for their highly anticipated SS2020 runway shows on Sept 5th, 7th and 8th at Sony Hall. The partnership provides the opportunity for the newly formed production team to help fulfill a wish for Sarah, a 15-year-old young lady who’s currently being treated for Leukemia in Dublin, Ireland. Sarah’s wish is to walk on the runway during New York Fashion Week.“Sarah’s wish will give her the chance to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy,” said Shaina Reeser, director of entertainment and sports relations for Make-A-Wish America. “A wish has the power to change lives, and we hope Sarah, her family and everyone else in attendance feels inspired and empowered when Sarah walks down the runway.”Among the shows which Sarah will be walking, Da by Daniel has created a couture look especially for her as part of the designer’s show on Sept 7th.“It’s a great honor that I can be one part of this special occasion to help Sarah achieve her lifelong wish.” - Daniel Alexander, Da by DanielWith the united purpose of bringing art, fashion and music together for a greater purpose, StyleX and The KIMAC Group team look forward to welcoming Sarah on the runway this season.“It is our own wish to help create a beautiful experience for Sarah and her family to treasure.” - Oliver Kellman, The KIMAC Group“We are appreciative for this opportunity with Make-A-Wish to bring the industry together, with designers like Daniel Alexander, for this incredible moment with Sarah.” Veronica Welch, StyleXThrough celebrity interviews, award shows and movie premiers, The Jack Show changes lives and brings awareness to communities through celebrity platforms. Jack Stockton, Producer Host, of the show will be attending to film a feature on Sarah which will air on CBS October 5th.For this season’s show schedule and tickets, please visit www.stylexentertainment.com ###Press RelationsStyleX and The KIMAC Group:Andre JohnsonKIMAC Group+1 202-345-0901Make-a-Wish Foundation:Jamie Sandy’sjsandys@wish.org+1 602-738-9025DA by DanielKristina Mitchellkabydaniel@gmail.com+1 509-551-5476



