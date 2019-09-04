StyleX/Kimac Group join forces with Make-A-Wish to make a girl's dream come true
“Sarah’s wish will give her the chance to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy,” said Shaina Reeser, director of entertainment and sports relations for Make-A-Wish America. “A wish has the power to change lives, and we hope Sarah, her family and everyone else in attendance feels inspired and empowered when Sarah walks down the runway.”
Among the shows which Sarah will be walking, Da by Daniel has created a couture look especially for her as part of the designer’s show on Sept 7th.
“It’s a great honor that I can be one part of this special occasion to help Sarah achieve her lifelong wish.” - Daniel Alexander, Da by Daniel
With the united purpose of bringing art, fashion and music together for a greater purpose, StyleX and The KIMAC Group team look forward to welcoming Sarah on the runway this season.
“It is our own wish to help create a beautiful experience for Sarah and her family to treasure.” - Oliver Kellman, The KIMAC Group
“We are appreciative for this opportunity with Make-A-Wish to bring the industry together, with designers like Daniel Alexander, for this incredible moment with Sarah.” Veronica Welch, StyleX
Through celebrity interviews, award shows and movie premiers, The Jack Show changes lives and brings awareness to communities through celebrity platforms. Jack Stockton, Producer Host, of the show will be attending to film a feature on Sarah which will air on CBS October 5th.
For this season’s show schedule and tickets, please visit www.stylexentertainment.com.
###
Press Relations
StyleX and The KIMAC Group:
Andre Johnson
KIMAC Group
+1 202-345-0901
Make-a-Wish Foundation:
Jamie Sandy’s
jsandys@wish.org
+1 602-738-9025
DA by Daniel
Kristina Mitchell
kabydaniel@gmail.com
+1 509-551-5476
Andre Johnson
KIMAC Group
+1 202-486-8072
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.