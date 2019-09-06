ZKTeco USA Proudly Welcomes Nelly's Security as a New Authorized Distribution Partner

We look forward to working with their extensive dealer network and introducing them and their customers to both our traditional and advanced access control offerings.” — Larry Reed

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID security solutions, is pleased to welcome Nelly’s Security as a new authorized distribution partner. Nelly’s Security has been supplying and supporting physical security products since 2010, specializing in Video Surveillance, Access Control, Intrusion Alarm and more.

"We are very proud to work with Nelly’s Security as an authorized distribution partner," states Larry Reed, CEO, ZKTeco USA. "We look forward to working with their extensive dealer network and introducing them and their customers to both our traditional and advanced access control offerings."

Nelly’s Security owner Sean Nelson noted; "Access Control is a product line that we were considering carrying for quite some time. During our market research, we found that many other manufacturers products were convoluted in design, had confusing buying options, and were generally overpriced. I came across ZKTeco and immediately knew that we had to bring their products on board because their approach to Access Control was well beyond any other company I have ever seen. ZKTeco takes an otherwise confusing product line and simplifies it enough for a novice to use, yet keeps it feature packed enough for seasoned Access Control Pro’s, all while maintaining an ultra-competitive price point. That is the reason why ZKTeco's Atlas series and Pro series are the best selling security solutions in the world. At Nelly’s Security, we strive to continue to add value to the ZKTeco USA line of products by providing our customers with the best experience possible that includes Industry Leading Tech Support, Easy Ordering Processes, and Hassle-Free Returns and Warranties. In my opinion, access control is still an emerging market and ZKTeco is exactly what this industry needed to gain mainstream success. We are glad to be partnering with ZKTeco USA.

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of RFID and biometric and RFID security solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, X-Ray package scanners and biometric smart door locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility in Alpharetta, Georgia includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.