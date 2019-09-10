The PEACE SONG AWARDS Celebrate International Peace Day & Evening Events at AWA Oasia on Saturday September 21, 2019

Featured photo from left to right: Trinh Hoang Hai (PSA Jury Panel Member & Event Sponsor), Steve Robertson (PSA Founder), Sangeeta Kaur (PSA Jury Panel Member, 2016 PSA Grand Prize Winner, and Event Sponsor), Shawn B Gallaway (2017 Jury Panel Winner Folk)

Music, Spoken Word & Video Winners and a new Peace Legend Honoree to be announced; the FREE awards are sponsored by Empower With Art Productions for 2nd year.

It's so inspiring to know that musicians, poets, and video producers are so interested in the new resurgence and renaissance of music and entertainment that promotes the message of peace.” — Steve Robertson

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual Peace Song Awards, sponsored by Empower With Art Productions is scheduled to coincide with International Peace Day on September 21, 2019, and will take place at AWA Oasia, a hip and holistic community center for arts and entertainment in Los Angeles’s renowned Arts District, Downtown LA (DTLA); AWA Oasia is a 14,000 sq. ft. industrial chic venue located at 608 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021. The live broadcast of the Peace Song Awards (PSAs) is a FREE EVENT open to the public from 2:00 to 4 pm Pacific Time, and will be directly followed by the PSA’s International Peace Day Celebration, a ticketed fundraising gala with food, drink, live performances and peace-consciousness raising activities; guests are welcome to attend either or both events. Reserve early-bird TICKET pricing today by clicking on this link.

“It’s so inspiring to know that musicians, poets, and video producers are so interested in the new resurgence and renaissance of music and entertainment that promotes the message of peace,” says Steve Robertson, founder of the Peace Song Awards (formerly “Global Peace Song Awards”).

The 2018 Peace Song Awards finalists were announced in May 2019 by Steve Robertson, the finalists’ names and their nominated songs or videos are listed on the official website at http://www.peacesongawards.org/finalists/.

Finalists and fans from around the world will attend the awards ceremony, joining famed awards presenters and performers gracing the stage at AWA Oasia in the spirit of peace. Previous special guests include peace-minded celebrities including Karen Lorre, Lindsay Wagner, Peter Joseph (Zeitgeist, the Movie) and the renowned environmentalist John Quigley.

Driven by the historical and spiritual awareness that music has the power to promote peace individually and collectively, the PSAs shine a light on music for peace in many music genres including Rock / Pop, Country, Folk, A Cappella / Choral / Classical / Opera, Jazz, Hip Hop, New Age, World Music, Acoustic Contemporary, Spoken Word Poetry, one “all-genre” Music Video category and (in 2019-20), a new category for Sound Healing.

Hundreds of entries from across the globe were reviewed and narrowed down by a panelist of entertainment experts resulting in just a few extraordinary finalists across 11 categories; the Category, Social Media and Public Voting winners will be revealed at the afternoon PSA awards ceremony, as will the coveted overall “PSA Grand Prize” winner. Robertson will also reveal the identity of this year’s Peace Legend Honoree, a new annual honor to be bestowed upon individuals who have made a significant contribution to the message of peace through the arts.

The Peace Song Awards and International Peace Day Celebration will be broadcast live to several million homes worldwide through the generous services of Peter Young, President of Hubcast Media and Shan Hashemidazeh, President of MelliTV. A live MelliTV and Roku link will be provided along with an archive link for later viewing.

The International Peace Day Celebration is a ticketed fundraiser immediately following the free Peace Song Awards, in the same location at AWA Oasia; beneficiaries of the evening include ProjectPeaceOnEarth (PPoE), Evolving Planet 7(EP7) and AWA Oasia. Delicious food and drink, live musical performances by Peace Song Awards winners will accentuate the wisdom of keynote speakers, inspiring workshops, short films, live visionary art, and a wide array of peace-related products and activities. Free street parking is available, as well as, nearby paid parking lots.

The Third Ear sound healing app is one example of a peace & wellness company that will be showcased at the International Peace Day Celebration from 4:30 pm onward. PSA founder Robertson recently announced a partnership with the founder of the Third Ear, Leo Cosendai; his new music and meditation app was developed for Refugees, Veterans and Active Duty Soldiers for free 24/7 access to Gong, Sound Bowl, Guided Audio/Video Mindful Meditation and inspirational healing music. The FREE app will be demonstrated at the Peace Song Awards’ International Peace Day Celebration, and healing-music artists will have the opportunity to join experts like Jack Kornfield Ph.D. in donating music and meditation content to assist and comfort those who suffer at the hands of conflict and war. A free access code will be shared at the event. Visit https://thirdear.com/ for more information.

Nadine Casanova, Founder/CEO of AWA Oasia said, “We are so greatly honored to host the Peace Song Awards ceremonies a co-produce a Celebration on International Peace Day. It is literally the fulfillment of a dream come true after first seeing and placing PPoE and PSA peace goddess image on my vision board above my piano over 10 years ago. Every day I would create music and think about how I could make a positive impact. When I synchronistically met Steve Robertson at AWA and he asked if we would be interested in hosting PSA, I had goosebumps and joyous tears. I knew it was destined to be.”

The entry window is now open for the next Peace Song Awards contest (for content released between the years 2016 - 2019). Artists and their managers are encouraged to submit songs, spoken word poetry, sound healing and/or music video online before the close of the entry period on March 31, 2020: http://www.peacesongawards.org/enter-your-song/

For more information about the Peace Song Awards, please visit http://www.peacesongawards.org/ or email Steve Robertson at peacesongawards@gmail.com

Artist, talent and sponsorship inquiries, please contact Steve Robertson via email: peacesongawards@gmail.com

Media Inquiries and Media Pass requests: Beth Ann Hilton / Peace Song Awards / +1-310-560-8390

Important Links for the Peace Song Awards, Partners, Sponsors and Ticketing:

Tickets: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/peace-song-awards-and-international-peace-day-celebration-21sep2019/#

Peace Song Awards: http://www.peacesongawards.org

2018-19 Finalists: http://www.peacesongawards.org/finalists/

AWA Oasia: https://www.awaoasia.com/

Empower With Art Productions: https://empowerwithartproductions.org/

Hubcast Media: http://www.hubcastmedia.com/

MelliTV: https://www.mellitv.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peacesongawards/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/DstK2x-dpvU

Awards Entry 2019-20: http://www.peacesongawards.org/enter-your-song/

Enjoy Last Year's 2nd Annual Peace Song Awards Ceremony and Performance Highlights



