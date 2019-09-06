Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Earns 2019 AHCA/NCAL Silver National Quality Award

Distribution channels:

LEBANON , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES , September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has been recognized as a 2019 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which spotlights providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and patients in long term and post-acute care.Based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, AHCA/NCAL’s National Quality Award Program, established in 1996, challenges member providers to achieve performance excellence through three progressive levels- Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, members develop and demonstrate effective approaches that help improve organizational performance and healthcare outcomes.“As a Silver Quality Award recipient, Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is well on its way to progress in their quality journey by continuing to achieve better quality results,” said Alana Wolfe, Chair of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers. “I commend them for this outstanding achievement.”“Being awarded the Silver Quality Award is an amazing honor and achievement. My team is truly one filled with compassion and dedication in providing the highest quality of care. Reaching this milestone is something that we take great pride in, and we know that our residents, families, and employees that we have the privilege to serve will benefit from as well,” shared Adrienne Green, Administrator of Quality Center. “To be an exceptional caregiver, it takes a ‘heart of gold’ and it is a privilege to recognize my team for all they do.”As a 2019 recipient of the Silver Award, Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award.The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo in Orlando, Florida, October 13-16, 2019.Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is one of the leading providers for skilled nursing care and rehabilitation in Wilson County. The center is currently undergoing multi-million dollar renovations to enhance the experience of their guests. The renovation project will be completed in phases, and will include a state-of-the-art training rehabilitation gymnasium, elegant healing suites, brand new culinary facilities, therapeutic recreation spaces, and more. For more information or for a VIP press opportunity, please contact:Ashley RomanoVice President of Branding and ExperienceC: 631.617.7785aromano@careritecenters.com@CareRiteCentersQuality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing932 East Baddour ParkwayLebanon, TN 37087P. 615.444.1836QualityCenterRehab.com



