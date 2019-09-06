Slice Flavors

Slice® to Showcase Organic Sparkling Water at 2019 Natural Products Expo East Trade Show in Baltimore

We are excited to showcase all the delicious flavors that Slice has to offer at Expo East.” — Mark Thomann, CEO of New Slice Ventures

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Slice Ventures will showcase and offer free samples of its new SLICE® organic sparkling water beverage products at the 2019 Natural Products Expo East in Booth Number 1157.

Slice® has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors or caffeine. Slice is only 25 calories per serving which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda. Slice is now available in four flavors in 12-ounce cans as well as glass bottles: Raspberry & Grapefruit, Blackberry, Mango & Pineapple and Cranberry & Apple.

Mark Thomann, CEO of New Slice Ventures who will be in attendance, said: "We are excited to showcase all the delicious flavors that Slice has to offer at Expo East. Natural Products Expo East is one of the best places for buyers and distributors to connect with emerging vendors in the natural and organic products category."

Since launching in the U.S., Slice has kicked off a sampling campaign in the Midwest and on the East Coast, with plans to expand nationwide.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.