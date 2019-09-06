PwC Vet Jeff Satterwhite Joins VALiNTRY as Managing Partner, Salesforce Division

PwC Veteran Jeff Satterwhite Joins VALiNTRY as Managing Partner, Salesforce Division to extend the reach of its Salesforce consulting and staffing business into the Health & Life Sciences industry.

Executive joins fast-growing firm to extend reach of its industry-leading Salesforce consulting and staffing business into the Health & Life Sciences industry

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, September 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRY, a Salesforce Registered Consulting Partner and three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, announced that Jeff Satterwhite has joined the company’s executive team as Managing Partner of VALiNTRY’s Salesforce Consulting Division. Bringing more than a decade of Salesforce and healthcare consulting experience to the company, Satterwhite will serve as the bridge between VALiNTRY and its Salesforce clients, overseeing the managed services, custom development and daily operations. Prior to joining VALiNTRY, Satterwhite was Manager - Salesforce Health and Life Sciences at PwC and held other Salesforce roles at Basati, now Simplus, and AdventHealth, among others.

Daryl Dixon, VALiNTRY’s CEO, stated, "We are incredibly lucky to have Jeff join the team. His consulting and healthcare sector experience give him a unique perspective that allows him to understand and appreciate the opportunities created by VALiNTRY’s unique Salesforce consulting and staffing model. Looking toward 2020 and beyond, we see tremendous opportunity, and Jeff will provide the skillful leadership to ensure VALiNTRY is well-positioned for the many larger-scale opportunities before us."

“The Salesforce economy will be shaped by innovators like VALiNTRY and its consulting-staffing business model,” said Satterwhite. “With an estimated 3.3 million jobs and $859 billion in new business being created in this ecosystem by 2022, VALiNTRY is uniquely positioned to deliver the right solution at the right time to its clients – whether that be expert consulting or 100% U.S.-based Salesforce certified talent. I am proud to be part of the VALiNTRY team.”

Jeff will be based in the company’s Winter Park, Fla. headquarters, where he will join other Salesforce ecosystem veterans, Brent Healy and Jory Dean. Together, they will focus on solving the most complex Salesforce challenges for healthcare providers and clients from a variety of other industries.

About VALiNTRY

Founded in 2013, VALiNTRY uses its deep knowledge of the Healthcare, IT, Financial and Accounting industries as well as Salesforce expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and drive business growth. The firm is also one of the few Salesforce Registered Consulting Partners that also provides staffing services.

With three offices across the U.S. and one of the largest independent resume databases in North America, VALiNTRY can deliver the breadth and depth of quality professional U.S.-based talent that is rarely matched in any industry. The firm’s client list includes organizations that range from large hospital networks and global entertainment companies to other technology start-ups and not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.

To learn more about VALiNTRY’s services, please visit our websites: Salesforce consulting & staffing (www.VALiNTRYcrm.com), Information Technology consulting & staffing (www.VALiNTRYtechnology.com), or Finance & Accounting and CPA staffing (www.VALiNTRYfinancial.com).





