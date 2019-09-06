CBDResellers.com begins Strategic Business Relationship with Arise Bioscience; a Subsidiary of Canada’s TerrAScend.

CBDResellers.com Onboards Original Hemp CBDResellers.com | Real CBD. Simplified. CBDResellers.com Onboards Original Hemp

CBDResellers.com has quickly become a staple in the CBD space by using Innovative Technology & Only Selling Highly Accredited CBD That Meets Our High Standards.

TerrAScend (OTCQX:TRSSF)

Real CBD. Simplified©️ Our mission at CBDResellers.com is simple - to provide our customers with the best quality, highest purity and top potency of any other CBD products on the market today. ” — Written By Jonathan Reilly

BREWSTER, NY, US, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of CBD meets the future of CBD Commerce. CBDResellers.com begins a strategic business relationship with Arise Bioscience, a subsidiary of Terrascend, a Public Canadian Cannabis CompanyCBDResellers.com (CBDR), operated by The ELU Group, and owned By MJLComputer, LLC starts a strategic relationship with Arise Biosciences; the creators and owners of Original Hemp; a subsidiary of TerrAscend, a Canadian Cannabis Company; TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER;OTCQX: TRSSF). From an article on Business Insider, Dated April 11th, CBDResellers.com was on the cusp of it’s official launch. “With over five years of manufacturing and distribution of high quality CBD Products, I wanted to launch a web portal that is dedicated to providing legitimate CBD products," commented Matthew J. Leonard, Founder & CEO of the parent company, MJLComputer, LLC."With all of the current press around CBD Brands falsely stating potency and found to be containing pesticides, biological agents and in some cases dangerous chemicals, we not only require every brand to provide up-to-date Certified Lab Results, but we also require these brands to provide updated Certifications with every new batch. We want to ensure that our customers are receiving the best possible CBD Products on the market and for them to feel comfortable knowing that these products are not only safe but, have been fully vetted that we offer a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee. The benefits of CBD are incredible and we are happy to help so many individuals. Every purchase is guaranteed and our site uses the highest possible encryption along with our partnership with Norton Purchase Protection." Every sale also comes with free domestic shipping plus we provide our customers with an easy to use automated returns portal for ease of use.With over 20 + years of technology and e-commerce expertise, both The ELU Group & ELU Distribution, two entities under Eliquid Universe, Inc. & MJLComputer, LLC founded and operated by Matthew J. Leonard, who remains the Founder & CEO. Matthew Brings his 6th Hemp Based website Live. An incredibly advanced B2C/B2B Enterprise CBD Portal with a very clear mission and born from years of using innovative technologies to automate processes. CBDResellers.com Officially went Live on April 26th. CBDR has since become a staple in the CBD E-commerce battlefront with its strict mission. Educating CBD Consumers on the benefits of using Highly Accredited CBD Brands that follow strict guidelines and requirements to meet Matthew’s high expectations; this ensures that CBDResellers’ Customers receive not only highly accredited, 3rd party Cloud-Direct-labs that are validated and the most well-known CBD brands and products on the market at the best possible pricing. Every product or brand goes through rigorous testing to ensure it is a product that has been fully vetted for their customers. All lab reports and certificates of analysis (COA) are updated with every new batch vendors take in to remain compliant with CBDR’s high standards of providing customers with the best CBD on the market. This not only includes potency testing, but we require all brands to provide a full workup including pesticides, heavy metals, and biological processing, so consumers know exactly what is in the CBD they purchase.As Matthew explained, “Due to the amount of brands on the market that are unacceptable, we use a custom algorithm I created many years ago to narrow down our search to five CBD brands that have the potential of becoming apart of CBDResellers. From there, we follow a process that I created that performs various checks including references, direct customer feedback and validating the Labs”(Author Jonathan Reilly) How did you choose Arise Bioscience’s Brands?“Due to their latest brand, Original Hemp’s quality, their lab testing process, display & packaging and ultimately concluding their company’s commitment to high standards, made the decision to finalize on-boarding simple. These are the types of companies that we look to build long term relationships with. Although they are hard to find, when we do find a company such as Arise Bioscience and find out that we not only share the same core values, however, we also share the same mission; educating consumers on how important it is to know what you’re putting in your body. It’s incredibly rewarding to know that we’re not alone. There are great companies that do truly care about their consumers and I couldn’t be more excited to offer our customers another brand that we stand behind. We plan to onboard their 4 other brands as well and I’m confident that our customers will be very satisfied”About Original Hemp:ORIGINAL HEMP WAS FORMULATED WITH YOU IN MIND.Each Original Hemp product was carefully crafted to address your unique needs. Whether that’s waking up energized, falling asleep peacefully, or getting through the day with less stress, Original Hemp was developed to give you a clear mindset, improve your well-being, and bring out the essential qualitieswithin you--your “best self.”ORIGINAL HEMP IS MORE THAN CBD.It’s our belief the future of hemp and our understanding of its effects on the body are unlimited. Our philosophy is to pair the highest quality whole plant CBD extracts with clinically studied supplements into unique doctor-formulated products which maximize cannabinoid absorption and provide next level benefits for your entire body.ORIGINAL HEMP RAISES THE BAR.Our process is simple. Go above and beyond in everything we do from ingredient sourcing to formulating, manufacturing, testing, and educating. We’re driven by the ultimate goal of bringing you the full line up of Original Hemp CBD products that will take your health journey to the next level. We seek to inspire holistic wellness by improving lives naturally. By harnessing the inherent power of cannabinoids and cutting-edge ingredients, Original Hemp was created to provide you with benefits and make natural wellness (wholeness) accessible, affordable, and transparent for all.ORIGINAL HEMP IS NOW AVAILABLE ON THE MOST TRUSTED ONLINE CBD PORTAL ; CBDRESELLERS.COM



