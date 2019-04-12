ELU Group Launches New Web Portal CBDResellers.com Offering Only Accredited Lab-Certified CBD Products

Real CBD. Simplified©️ Real CBD. Simplified©️

BREWSTER, NY, US, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While CBD products are rising in popularity every day for a wide range of different reasons, the problem is quickly rising in quality concerns of the products available. The good news is there are exceptions to this rule. The one that shines the brightest is likely the ELU Group, who has devoted over five years to manufacturing and distributing only accredited, premium-quality, lab-certified CBD products. In exciting news, ELU recently launched the web platform CBDResellers.com which provides their strictly highest quality CBD products to both retail customers and to businesses focused on reselling them. The enthusiasm surrounding the new platform is high."With over five years of the manufacturing and distribution of CBD Products, I wanted to launch a web portal that is dedicated to providing legitimate CBD products," commented Matthew J. Leonard, Founder & CEO of the company. "With all of the current press around CBD Brands falsely stating potency and found to be containing pesticides, biological agents and in some cases dangerous chemicals, we not only require every brand to provide up-to-date Certified Lab Results, but we also require these brands to provide updated Certifications every 30-days. We want to ensure that our customers are receiving the best possible CBD Products on the market and for them to feel comfortable knowing that these products are not only safe but are sold as advertised. The benefits of CBD are incredible and we are happy to help so many individuals. Every purchase is guaranteed and our site uses the highest possible encryption along with our partnership with Norton Purchase Protection."Every sale also comes with free domestic shipping.Some of the currently featured Brands at CBDResellers.com include highlights like Naturally Peaked Health Co.; CBD Drip; SAUC Co.; GreenRoads; and many more.Placing both retail or wholesale orders from the platform is quick and simple.The feedback from customers has been completely positive across the board.Chris S., from Colorado, recently said in a five-star review, "I recently ordered a number of Naturally Peaked CBD Vape Cartridges from CBDResellers.com and I couldn't be happier. The quality, price and shipping time was all amazing. I won't be using anyone else for my CBD needs."CBD-related business owners agree, John T., from California, remarked, "CBDResellers.com are so easy to work with as a business owner. Absolutely amazing. We can count on them for product quality and price."For more information be sure to visit https://www.cbdresellers.com About CBDResellers.comReal CBD. Simplified. Our mission at CBDResellers.com is simple - to provide our customers with the best quality, highest purity and top potency of any other CBD products on the market today.



